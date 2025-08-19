Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum at Steelers training camp in heated scene with WR Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a tantrum after a miscommunication on a rep with receiver Roman Wilson.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal to be the Steelers' quarterback this season. However, a knock on Rodgers in his career has been his hard-approach attitude, and that showed in practice.

ESPN NFL insider Ben Solak was at the Steelers' camp when the tantrum happened, and he detailed what exactly happened.

"A miscommunication on a rep between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson," Solak wrote. "In a one-on-one period in the high red zone, Wilson was running an out-breaking route from the slot. The cornerback had nice underneath leverage, but that meant he couldn't see the trajectory of an incoming throw.

"Rodgers tried to throw the ball to the back shoulder, stopping Wilson's momentum to allow the corner to breeze by -- not an uncommon approach in the red zone. Wilson adjusted late and barely got an outstretched hand on the ball -- incomplete," Solak added.

After the ball fell incomplete, Solak says Rodgers let Wilson have it as he ripped into him as they jogged back to the position group. After some time, he went back at Wilson for the miscommunication and letting the ball drop.

"Rodgers let him have it. On the long jog back to his position group, Rodgers alternated between laying into Wilson and laying into Zach Azzanni, the Steelers' wide receivers coach. The QB wagged his head, planted his hand on his hips and stopped only to start up again twice," Solak added.

It was a heated moment in the Steelers' training camp as Rodgers only wants perfection and was frustrated that a miscommunication happened.

Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers made an interesting comment about Roman Wilson

The tantrum between Aaron Rodgers and Roman Wilson happened just days before the quarterback made an interesting comment.

When Rodgers was asked about the Steelers' receiver room, he did make an interesting comment about Wilson and him needing to get out of his own head.

"I gotta get Ro[man] out of his own head a little bit ... he cares so much, whether it's my approval or if he's doing it right ... the more you can play free and not think out there, the better he's going to play. The more he can just trust what he's got, and then just go out there and react, the better he can play," Rodgers said.

Wilson finished his rookie season playing in just 1 game as it was hampered by injuries.

