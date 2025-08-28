What happened between Drake and Kanye West? Feud explored as rapper is seen in the studio with Ye in new documentary teaser 

The trailer for Kanye West's upcoming documentary In Whose Name? features the likes of Drake and Kim Kardashian. Directed by Nico Ballesteros, it follows West, aka Ye, from 2018 to 2024.

In Whose Name? is completely shot on iPhone and will be released in around 1,000 theaters in the U.S on September 19 this year. The tickets for the same will be available on In Your Name?'s official website.

The trailer for the documentary was released on Wednesday, August 27. As seen there, In Your Name? will also feature some celebrities, with Drake being among the most notable names. Notably, studio sessions involving the rapper, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz were featured as part of the trailer, per Billboard's August 27 report.

Drizzy and Kanye West share a long history that spans over 15 years. They were friends once, with the Canadian rapper also crediting West for inspiring him. However, they exchanged disses in the 2010s.

Their relationship broke after Ye produced Pusha T's song, Infrared, in 2018. The song took multiple digs at Drizzy, and that started the back-and-forth between the two iconic rappers. They put their differences aside in 2021 for a Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert, but went back at beefing soon after.

When Drake spoke about the moment his feud with Kanye West started

(L-R: Kanye West, Kenny Burns, Drake) The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future (Image via Getty)

In an extensive interview with Rap Radar in 2019, the Canadian rapper spoke about his beef with Kanye West. He pointed out that Ye producing Pusha T's song, which dissed him, was the root of it all.

“That’s where all of this stems from. It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that [Ye] definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that there’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is,” he said.

Drake acknowledged that West was still one of his inspirations while growing up in the industry, but that he now had personal issues, which might not be fixed.

“He’s still my ... guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skillset, all those things, Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that. Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him,” he said.

Drizzy had previously claimed that while he saw Kanye West as an inspiration, he wanted to surpass him. In 2016, he also boasted of having a house with a bigger pool than the Runaway rapper.

In 2021, the two rappers released their respective albums within four days of each other. While Kanye West's Donda came out on August 29, Drake's Certified Lover Boy was released on September 3. Both albums were major hits.

In April 2024, Ye released a remix of Like That, a song by Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Metro Boomin'. There has been no big back and forth between the two artists since then, especially with Drake focusing on his feud with Kendrick Lamar instead.

