Fans blast Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” as Drake walks out of his hotel in Copenhagen to get to his car

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 27, 2025 17:44 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
Fans blast Kendrick Lamar's song as Drake walks out of his hotel (Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar might have simmered down over time, but fans of both rappers do not leave any stone unturned to target the artists. In a recent instance of the same, some fans blasted Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us as Drizzy walked out of his hotel in Copenhagen to get to his car.

A video of the incident was posted by X page @XXL on August 26, 2025. Notably, the Passionfruit rapper was in Copenhagen as part of his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour alongside PartyNextDoor.

While Drizzy was at the receiving end in this situation, his fans have also expressed their discontent toward Kendrick Lamar. At one point during Drake's performance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK, in the same tour in July 2025, the crowd started chanting "F*ck Kendrick."

Responding to the same, the rapper said:

“Aiight, aiight, aiight, I can’t say that I don’t agree.”

Drizzy then asked fans if they wanted to keep going. Additionally, in a separate instance from the rapper's performance at the Wireless Festival on July 12, 2025, Drizzy asked the audience to name another artist who matched his performance level, which resulted in the crowd breaking into a "F*ck Kendrick" chant.

That time, Drake told his longtime associate Chubbs, "Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that."

What did Drake address in his latest single What Did I Miss? Details explored as fans keep his beef with Kendrick Lamar alive

Ahead of his upcoming album ICEMAN, Drake released a single from the project called What Did I Miss? via a livestream on July 5, 2025. According to Billboard's report that month, the track garnered 22.6 million official streams, 6,000 sales in the U.S, and 3.6 million in airplay audience as per Luminate's data for the tracking week of July 4-10, 2025.

Drizzy's latest single addresses his feud with Kendrick Lamar and seemingly targets those who switched sides during the infamous rap battle, which gained momentum in March 2024, with Lamar refuting J. Cole's 'big three' notion. In one of the verses of What Did I Miss?, Drake raps:

"I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

By mentioning the 'Pop Out', Drizzy made a reference to Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert, which took place on June 19, 2024, in Inglewood, California. The event marked Lamar's first major performance following his rap feud with Drizzy.

Multiple media outlets such as HotNewHipHop and Complex as well as many netizens surmised that the One Dance rapper was seemingly addressing LeBron James in the abovementioned verse.

Drizzy&#039;s covered up tattoo (Image via X/ @HaterReport_)
Drizzy and LeBron James were known to be friends until the NBA player showed up at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert, which caused a stir in their relationship. Following the same, Drizzy unfollowed LeBron James on October 1, 2024.

Additionally, according to Complex's report dated July 2025, Drizzy reportedly covered up his LeBron tattoo with that of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. The rapper had a tattoo of LeBron James' high school's St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish jersey on his arm, which was allegedly replaced with an SGA Oklahoma City Thunder jersey.

In other news, Drake has not confirmed the release date of ICEMAN yet. This will be his second album this year following his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which released on February 14, 2025.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
