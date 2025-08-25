"GNX coming out last year is crazy": Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar beating Drake in the list of best-selling albums by rappers in 2025 

Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album GNX was reportedly named the best-selling album by rappers in 2025, beating Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and selling a total of 1.8 million units in the US. For those unaware, Lamar released GNX in November 2024, marking his first full-length project since his high-profile rap beef with Drake that same year. Meanwhile, Drake and PartyNextDoor teamed up to drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Valentine's Day in 2025.

On August 24, 2025, hip-hop X account @Kurrco posted the stats of the best-selling albums by rappers in 2025 so far, with Kendrick Lamar at the top. Other artists on the list include Playboi Carti (Music), Lil Baby (WHAM), BigXthaPlug (Take Care), and Tyler, the Creator (Chromakopia).

Doechii's Grammy-winning Alligator Bites Never Heal also made the list, making her the only female artist to be included. GNX, Alligator Bites Never Heal, and Chromakopia were all released in 2024, while the other albums came out in 2025. The list also featured older albums like Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012) and DAMN (2017), along with Drake's Take Care (2011).

Kurrco @Kurrco Best-selling albums by rappers in 2025 so far (US, total units) 📊 ​ ▫️ #1: GNX — 1.8M ▫️ #2: $$$4U — 1.3M ▫️ #3: MUSIC — 1.0M ▫️ #4: WHAM — 667K ▫️ #5: Take Care (BigXthaPlug) — 652K ▫️ #6: CHROMAKOPIA — 649K ▫️ #7: Alligator Bites Never Heal — 621K ▫️ #8: good kid, m.A.A.d city — 618K ▫️ #9: DAMN. — 587K ▫️ #10: Take Care (Drake) — 568K

Kendrick Lamar's GNX topping the list of best-selling albums by rappers in 2025 was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user calling the achievement "crazy" considering the album was released last year.

❤️👠JXNX🐦‍⬛🖤 @jxnx89 @Kurrco GNX coming out last year is crazy.

Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, trolling Drake's OVO fanbase for losing to a 12-song album from 2024.

ANIS🧃 @BoogieXde @Kurrco Ovh*es losing to a album in 2024 with 12 songs

Beloved Bone @BelovedBone @Kurrco A 12 song album from late 2024 doing this is insane 🔥🔥🔥🐐🐐🐐

アメン @ssinr_ @Kurrco gnx dominating the charts this year damn 1.8m units insane 👀🔥

Colleen @colleenmystical @Kurrco Both Kendrick ,Doechii and Tyler albums were released in 2024. Still out selling albums that were released in 2025...just wow. Not to mention Damn & GKMC

However, others seemed surprised that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's older albums were still part of the conversation in 2025.

S.J.Speede @SJSpeede @Kurrco I know Drake and Kendrick are always the hyper focus, but there’s a different story here for them. Take Care, DAMN, and GKMC are at least 8 years or older and are still charting. This is an actual issue for HipHop. Blog Era music is still outselling most modern rap music.

Lord Promi$e @J__Promise @Kurrco Shout out Drake and Kendrick. Got albums from last decade up there

Ketchy @ketchywetchy @Kurrco take care, damn and gkmc still charting are insanely impressive

Jurian Poptart @SIRJURIAN @Kurrco Am I the only one surprised how gkmc and damn are still selling like this?

Kendrick Lamar's GNX won best album at the BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans when he released GNX in November 2024, following his rap beef with Drake, without any prior warning or promotion. The 12-track album included collaborations with SZA, Lefty Gunplay, Roddy Ricch, and Hitta J3, among others.

Kendrick Lamar live debuted songs from GNX during his Super Bowl halftime show this February. He performed Squabble Up, TV Off, Peakaboo, and Luther in addition to older hits like Humble, DNA, and Not Like Us.

In June 2025, the rapper won five BET Awards, including Album of the Year for GNX and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. During his acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Lamar said:

"I ain’t been here in a long time, but I always kept my heart BET. BET always makes sure that they represent the culture right, and always put me in the midst of the cycle of what we represent, and that’s real, true down to Earth music that people can feel. So I always give my heart to BET."

According to a July report from Billboard, GNX set the record for the longest-running No. 1 in the history of the Top Rap Album chart, while Luther (featuring SZA) was crowned the longest-running No. 1 spot in the history of the Hot Rap Songs chart.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently wrapped up the European leg of their co-headlining "Grand National Tour." Lamar will continue the tour solo and is scheduled to perform in Mexico, South America, Australia, and New Zealand from September 23 to December 10. Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso will serve as the opening acts for the upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently on his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" tour with PartyNextDoor and will perform in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 25, 2025.

