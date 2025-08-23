J Cole reportedly set up Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a group chat together before the beef kicked off last year 

Ray Daniels has claimed that J Cole reportedly set up Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a group chat together before their infamous beef began last year. The two rappers were involved in a feud from roughly March to May 2024.In an episode of Ray Daniels Presents, the eponymous host explained an alleged theory about J Cole adding Lamar and Drake together in a group chat. He claimed to believe in this and said:&quot;It's true. We got this confirmation last year, okay, before the beef kicked off, y'all? J Cole had the audacity, the unmitigated God, to put Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a group chat together. These light-skinned ni**as is devious, bro.&quot;He said:&quot;And he said both rappers did not like it, and they both left the chat damn near immediately. So this thing is a f*cking instigator. Oh, give a damn what we talking about, bro, what are we talking about? Like, I get cold. I get it. You want to drink out the way because you're gonna drop in October or something. But let's not act like you're innocent. Here you used to be. I remember on Twitter. I remember on Twitter when ni**as was calling him the most unproblematic ni**a rap. Yes, that s*it was cap, my ni**a.&quot;Although J Cole was previously involved in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous rap beef last year, he stepped away from it soon after. However, the two rappers continued the beef with both releasing diss tracks, taking shots at each other. Although the feud appears to have subsided now, neither of the rappers has made public comments about the same till now.How was J Cole involved in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef?Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: GettyThe origins of Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drizzy and Cole date back to October 2023. In that year, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, which included a collaborative track with Cole, First Person Shooter. The widely-popular song had a reference to the alleged &quot;big three&quot; in the hip-hop industry right now.In the lyrics, they rapped about the three most influential hip-hop artists of the current generation, naming themselves alongside Kendrick Lamar.&quot;Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot [Lamar]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league,&quot; he rapped.When the song came out, Lamar remained quiet and did not respond to the lyrics. However, his response came months later in March 2024, igniting the infamous feud that became a major point of discussion in the music industry last year. In an uncredited verse in a track with Future and Metro Boomin, Lamar criticized the idea of Cole, Drake, and him being the &quot;big three&quot;. In fact, he went on to claim it is just him, as &quot;big me&quot; who rules the hip-hop world in Like That.In lines that have since then been imbibed in pop culture, K Dot rapped:&quot;Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/ If he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K/ Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*cker the big three, ni**a, it's just big me.&quot;He then name-dropped J Cole and Drake's First Person Shooter in the lines:&quot;F*ck sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.&quot;This verse led to a major reaction throughout the hip-hop world, with both Drake and J Cole responding to Kendrick Lamar. Two weeks after it was dropped, Cole hit back at K Dot in his diss track, 7 Minute Drill. &quot;I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin'/You want some attention, it come with extensions/My dog like, &quot;Say the word,&quot; he on bulls*it, he itchin'/Done put in so much work in these streets, he got pension/I told him chill out, how I look havin' henchmen?/If shots get to poppin', I'm the one doin' the clenchin',&quot; Cole rapped.J Cole also went on to criticize Lamar's music, claiming he &quot;fell off&quot; like the popular sitcom, The Simpsons. He said that while Dot's previous work was &quot;classic&quot;, his last album was &quot;tragic&quot;. The rapper also challenged that he could &quot;humble&quot; Kendrick Lamar if he wanted.&quot;The rap beef ain't realer than the s*it I seen in Cumberland/He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin'/If he wasn't dissin', then we wouldn't be discussin' him/Lord, don't make me have to smoke this ni**a 'cause I f*ck with him/But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him,&quot; the lyrics said.Despite releasing this diss-track, J Cole later changed his mind and deleted it, and went on to apologize to Lamar during the Dreamville festival. He added that he was pressured to release the track, and called Kendrick Lamar &quot;one of the greatest.&quot;This marked J Cole's exit from Kendrick Lamar's rap battle with Drake. However, the two rappers continued to fire shots at each other, which also included the popular Not Like Us from Lamar's side, which brought him five Grammy wins this year. The two have continued to take alleged digs at each other indirectly throughout this year.