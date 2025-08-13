Drake's lawyers seek unredacted copy of Kendrick Lamar's contract and Lucian Grainge files from UMG (EXCLUSIVE)

On Wednesday, August 13, Drake's spokesperson sent SportsKeeda an exclusive statement regarding a new development in the rapper's ongoing defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG).According to the statement, Drizzy's legal team made a new court filing, requesting the court to get UMG to share documents demanded by them in the discovery phase.As the request was granted, the music company is now forced by court-ordered compliance to turn over the following documents, which it had previously refused to share:All custodial files of UMG's CEO, Lucian Grainge.An unredacted copy of Kendrick Lamar's recording contract with UMG.Other financial and contractual records relevant to the case.Drizzy's new court filing claims that Lucian Grainge is being shielded from scrutiny by UMG. The CEO is not only withholding evidence that's key to the claims made in the rapper's lawsuit, but also the past statements regarding his role at the company.Since UMG is compelled to share the documents demanded by the God's Plan rapper's legal team, new revelations in the lawsuits are expected.Drake's team wins court approval to subpoena the unlocated witness, Kojo AsamoahWicked Featuring 21 Savage - Source: GettyIn addition to their motion to compel UMG to produce relevant documents in discovery, Drake's legal team secured another victory this week.On August 11, Judge Jeannette Vargas approved Drake’s lawyers’ request to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah. The filing, submitted on August 6, stated that they believe Asamoah has important information for the lawsuit.They also attempted to serve Asamoah 11 times at various addresses, and even hired private investigators and process servers to finish the job, without success. As Asamoah remains impossible to find directly, Judge Vargas has now approved the following methods to serve him:Mailing copies of the subpoena to five physical addresses linked to him, his family members, and business ventures.Emailing the subpoena to three active web addresses linked to Asamoah.In her approval order, Judge Vargas wrote:&quot;Plaintiff alleges that Mr. Asamoah ‘possesses knowledge relating to UMG’s use of covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material, including because Plaintiff believes that Mr. Asamoah was involved in directing payments and/or financial incentives from UMG to third parties involved in online botting for the purpose of artificially inflating the streaming numbers of the Recording'.&quot;Meanwhile, UMG continues to maintain its stance that it wasn't involved in any practice that Drake mentions in his suit, adding that all of the One Dance rapper's &quot;remaining claims are without merit&quot;. The music company has also accused him of &quot;foolish and frivolous legal theartrics&quot;.Drake filed the defamation lawsuit against UMG on January 15, accusing the latter of publishing, promoting, and exploiting the success metrics of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, despite knowing that it made &quot;false&quot; and &quot;dangerous&quot; allegations against Drizzy. Lamar's diss track, released last year, slams Graham as a &quot;certified p*dophile,&quot; while also suggesting that young girls are his s*xual preference.