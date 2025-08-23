  • home icon
  "Must've felt bad that her career ended"- Netizens react as Drake is set to appear in Bobbi Althoff's new podcast following past interview controversy

“Must’ve felt bad that her career ended”- Netizens react as Drake is set to appear in Bobbi Althoff's new podcast following past interview controversy

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:06 GMT
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage - Source: Getty
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage (Image Source: Getty)

Drake is set to appear in Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again. This comes as a surprise after a rumored controversy between the two in the past.

Drizzy had appeared on Althoff's previous podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in 2023. However, soon after, the interview was removed from YouTube and all other channels. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculation about a feud. Althoff, meanwhile, ended her previous podcast in July this year.

However, they appear to be fine now as they shared a teaser for Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast on Instagram on Friday, August 22. In it, they move towards the podcast set, and Drake says:

“Welcome to a much more refined, poised and pleasant podcast."

They share some banter about how to start an interview, before Althoff says:

“Welcome to the first episode of my new podcast, that no one asked for, Not This Again.”
Fans online have now reacted to this trailer, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Drake must’ve felt bad that her career ended. W mans constantly doing charity"
Another wrote,

Many users also took digs at the Canadian rapper for doing this podcast, with some also referencing Kendrick Lamar, as one wrote:

Bobbi Althoff on how she got Drake on her podcast the first time

A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - (Image Source: Getty)
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - (Image Source: Getty)

Bobbi Althoff interviewed many top celebrities, like Lil Yachty, Offset, and Tyga, among others, on The Really Good Podcast. The biggest of them all was arguably her episode with Drake. This led to criticism online, with many users claiming that she is an industry plant.

However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on August 9, 2023, she explained how she got these celebrities on her show. She said that she posted a TikTok video, saying that she will pay $300 to anyone who successfully connects her to a celebrity. This way, she got her first guest, comedian Rick Glassman.

Althoff got her second guest, Funny Marco, with the same method. Meanwhile, Drizzy saw a clip of this episode on Instagram and started following Althoff. She then messaged the rapper, as she said:

"I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."
The episode went viral before it was taken down for an unknown reason from her YouTube channel. Drizzy is now set to appear again on her new podcast, Not This Again.

The Canadian rapper, meanwhile, is currently on an European tour with PartyNextDoor for their collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released in February this year. He is also gearing up for the release of his new album, Iceman.

