"Now it's kind of going to conspiracy land" - DJ Akademiks reacts to Drake's amended lawsuit against UMG, asks why Kendrick Lamar hasn't been sued

Internet personality DJ Akademiks recently commented on Drake's amended lawsuit against Universal Music Group during a recent livestream. The clip was posted by a joebuddenclips/fanpage on August 19, 2025.In the clip, Akademiks commented on Drake's amended lawsuit, questioning why the One Dance rapper was suing the label. He alleged that it was Kendrick Lamar who reportedly defamed Drizzy via Not Like Us. &quot;Here's the point of everything, like, I don't get what the lawsuit against the label. I get that, okay, they devalued you...but now its kinda going to conspiracy land. All of these people, Spotify, Roc Nation, maybe Roc Nation 'cause they definitely do sh*t like that. But Spotify, UMG, they all came together and said 'Ha, ha, ha, ha, now is the time, let's get Aubrey.'&quot;DJ Akademiks added that UMG put out Not Like Us like any other record and that Kendrick Lamar had a say in it. He further claimed that Lamar reportedly signed off on his deal with Spotify, deciding to take 30% less revenue for an additional push on the diss track.The internet personality emphasized not being a fan of the lawsuit, stating that Drizzy should be suing Kendrick Lamar. He suggested that the latter could be added as a co-defendant in the case, saying:&quot;I also do believe that the more this lags on, Drake has to get some type of win, even if it's superficial. Because Imma be honest with you, if he's going this hard and we don't see no type of win like legally, even if it's one of those 'Okay you know what? They're gonna withdraw the lawsuit and this issue has been settled' and we never hear how much he got and the fans are gonna assume he got billions.&quot;Akademiks also argued that if Drizzy were to lose the lawsuit, it would be worse than his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.Drake's ICEMAN album update explored amid news of latest development in UMG lawsuitAmid his amended lawsuit and back-and-forth between his legal team and UMG executives, Drizzy has managed to capture the attention of his audience by announcing his upcoming album. After months of teasing the project, during his July 2025 concert in Birmingham, the rapper announced:&quot;You know I'm working on my album Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it.&quot;In addition to announcing the album, Drake has also released a single called What Did I Miss? from the project via a livestream on July 5, 2025. The lyrics of the single seemingly hint at people who didn't side with Drizzy during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. According to Billboard's report, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart in just six weeks. This sets a record for him, giving him 42 No. 1s on the chart. It’s also his third Rhythmic Airplay No. 1 of 2025, following &quot;Nokia&quot; and &quot;Somebody Loves Me&quot; with PARTYNEXTDOOR.While Drake continues to tease his project, his lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us has escalated, with the rapper reportedly targeting UMG executives.Drizzy at Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration concert (Image via Getty)According to AllHipHop's report dated August 18, 2025, the rapper has named over 20 individuals in his amended lawsuit against Universal Music Group. In his lawsuit, Drizzy has accused the defendants of defamation, deceptive business practices, and harassment.The rapper's legal team has alleged that UMG used &quot;covert tactics&quot; to boost Lamar's diss track, aiming to harm Drizzy's career and public image.Meanwhile, UMG has denied Drake’s claims. Variety reported on August 15, 2025, that CEO Lucian Grainge filed a declaration calling the allegations “groundless,” “ridiculous,” and “nonsensical,” emphasizing that the company had invested millions in supporting Drake’s career.