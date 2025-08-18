Did Drake release "ICEMAN" music video? Viral post debunked 

After Drake announced his ICEMAN album, the X page @hfrpodcast claimed he had dropped a music video for it on August 17, 2025. The post got over 712K views, but the claim is false. No official sources or Drake's social media confirm any video release.It is also important to note that the HFR podcast's X bio mentions:&quot;Follow for PARODY Rap News, Everything Fake. NOT affiliated with NFR Podcast&quot;Hence, news posted on via the X account is usually parody and not a credible source of information. As for Drizzy's ICEMAN album, the rapper announced that he is working on the same during a concert in Birmingham, England, in July 2025, where he said:&quot;You know I'm working on my album ICEMAN, we got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it.&quot;Moreover, the Passionfruit rapper teased the album back in February 2025 during one of his shows in Australia, where he announced his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR called $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. During the same concert, Drizzy hinted at his solo project, seemingly referring to ICEMAN, stating:&quot;And you know eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself, is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear.&quot;Drake seeks Interscope CEO's compensation records in latest UMG lawsuit moveIn January 2025, Drake sued Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the record label of knowingly releasing his rival Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, promoting false narratives about him.According to an August 16, 2025, report by AllHipHop, Drake is asking for Interscope CEO John Janick’s pay records from the past five years as part of his lawsuit against UMG. Drake's legal team claims Janick had a financial reason to support Kendrick Lamar’s diss track. They want details on Janick’s salary, bonuses, incentive pay, and Interscope’s monthly profits and revenue since 2020..Drizzy's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)Additionally, the God's Plan rapper's legal team seeks a full recording contract between Kendrick Lamar and UMG, along with a valuation of Lamar's catalog from January 2020. The publication mentioned that UMG's attorney Rollin A. Ransom dubbed Drizzy's compensation records demand &quot;intrusive, irrelevant, and designed to harass.”Moreover, UMG's attorney argued in a statement to the U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeannette Vargas that Drizzy hasn't attempted to explain how his request for Interscope's CEO is &quot;conceivably relevant or proportional to this case.&quot;Drizzy's IG post teasing 'Iceman' (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepap)UMG's legal team dubbed Drake's latest request a &quot;fishing expedition&quot; that would leak the company's internal data without impacting any progress of the case. Additionally, the company has asked the court to conduct a private review of Kendrick Lamar's contract before making a ruling on the matter.In other news, Drake has released the first single of ICEMAN called What Did I Miss? via a livestream on July 5, 2025. The rapper hasn't announced a release date for his upcoming project yet.