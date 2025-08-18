  • home icon
  "Album rollout going crazy"- Netizens react as Drake receives signed jersey from NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin aka The Iceman

“Album rollout going crazy”- Netizens react as Drake receives signed jersey from NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin aka The Iceman

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 18, 2025 07:15 GMT
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors (Image Source: Getty)
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors (Image Source: Getty)

Drake recently received a signed jersey from George Gervin, who has the nickname, The Iceman. Notably, the rapper is set to release a new album named Iceman this year.

Gervin is an NBA Hall of Famer who had a career spanning over 18 years. He played for the San Antonio Spurs for 12 years and had the most points per game in four seasons. The now-retired star was known for his dominant scoring. He also got the nickname, The Iceman, because of his cool and calm composure on the court, especially during pressure moments.

Drake, whose upcoming album is called Iceman, recently met George Gevin and got a signed jersey from him. The NBA Hall of Famer signed it as,

“To: ICEMAN, From: ICEMAN”

Drizzy uploaded the picture of the jersey and also Gevin signing it on his Instagram on Sunday, August 17.

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Album rollout going crazy lol"
Some users, however, took digs at the Canadian rapper, as one wrote:

Drake says he's working hard on Iceman as Johnny Manziel hints at a release date

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image Source: Getty)
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image Source: Getty)

The Canadian rapper recently asserted that he is working really hard on his upcoming album, Iceman. On a Kick stream with Adin Ross on August 10, Drake said that even if there is a party going on outside, he attends briefly and returns to work on the album. He said (h/t Billboard):

“I’ll stay up all night f****ing recording for Iceman. They’re having a full-blown party outside. I can hear a thousand people, them having a street festival all day. I’ll f**king run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back- like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”
Meanwhile, former American football quarterback Johnny Manziel has hinted that Iceman might be released in late October. In a recent video, captured by Kurrco, he said that Drizzy could release the album near his birthday, i.e., October 24. He said:

"Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November... Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I'm going to take him to a game this year. He's going to Aggie Land."
Manziel used to play for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Also Read: “As soon as Taylor's album is out, 'cause the boy is scared”: Netizens react as Johnny Manziel hints Drake's 'ICEMAN' maybe released in October

Adin Ross claims he's listened to Drake's upcoming album

On his stream with the rapper on August 10, Adin Ross said that he had listened to the entire album (Iceman) already, and he said that it was great. He said (h/t Billboard):

"I've already listened to the whole Iceman album. I already listened to everything, he sent me the whole album early… Great album."

Drizzy, however, was less than pleased with Ross' review, saying:

"Now people are gonna say that you're underwhelmed by it when you f**king talking about it like that."

Ross quickly reiterated with much more enthusiasm:

“It was f**king amazing."

Drake released a single, What Did I Miss?, on July 5, and the song is set to be part of Iceman. He also released Which One with Central Cee on July 25; however, it's unclear if this song will be part of the album or not.

Also Read: "Drake feeding generations with his name alone": Fans react to ASAP Rocky's apparent diss on new track 'Trunks'

Aditya Singh

