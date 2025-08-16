"Drake feeding generations with his name alone": Fans react to ASAP Rocky's apparent diss on new track 'Trunks'

On August 15, 2025, ASAP Rocky released two songs, Both Eyes Closed and Trunks, as part of the soundtrack for Spike Lee's film Highest 2 Lowest. The film premiered in theaters the same day.

Ad

In Trunk, ASAP Rocky appeared to allude to BBLs and fake muscles, which many believed was an apparent diss toward Drake, who has long faced accusations of undergoing surgical procedures to enhance his body. The term "BBL Drizzy" gained traction during Drizzy's 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, when Metro Boomin released a free beat with the phrase for fellow rappers to use.

"BBL, think they built / They strainin' when they trainin' in the gym / They think they Wilt Chamberlain / Can't name a b***h who p*ssy I ain't killed / You lame as s**t, we ain't forget / The muscles, they ain't real," Rocky rapped in Trunks.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Elsewhere in the song, Rocky mentioned "Canada Dry," which some saw as a possible reference to Common's 2012 song Stay Schemin', where he used the same term to diss Drake.

ASAP Rocky's alleged diss toward Drake in his new song was met with varied responses from netizens, with one Facebook user writing:

"Drake feeding generations with his name alone."

Netizens react to ASAP Rocky allegedly dissing Drake (Image via We Are Hip-Hop Freakz/Facebook)

Some X users were critical of ASAP Rocky allegedly dissing Drake.

Ad

M.O.E. @keepitreal_4L @ovochrxss I speak for everyone when I say we don’t care, he got cooked so bad on Family Matters. Let’s revisit Rocky funeral.

Ad

Trinidad @Comptonx187 @ovochrxss Rocky a bum too busy worrying about Drake but can’t drop a album 👎🏾

Ad

(st_ides) @benjamins_st @ovochrxss Lol Dude flopped so hard the last time he reverted to default settings of beefing Drake. 😂

Ad

Kaos @XxKAOSxX88 @ovochrxss He should stick to being a model and a dad. His rap career is over, he needs to move on.

Ad

However, others said the lyrics were not aimed at Drake and could be about anybody since ASAP Rocky did not mention the Canadian rapper by name.

ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaix @ovochrxss Is this Rocky song not for sync 😭 idk why y’all made it about Drake. Mind you it’s mad mfs with “BBL abs,” weird for y’all to bring him up.

Ad

Alijah ⁶🧊 @LakersVsRockets @ovochrxss This is not about drake + this song sounds horrible

Ad

Negro Noir @85untiL @ovochrxss Bullet w no name.yal should stop assuming its about Drake that's embarrassing.

Ad

_ @shotbyalz @ovochrxss There's no way that's a direct diss ibr 🤣🤣🤣🤣 he could be talkin about anyone even an ex chick

Ad

Exploring tensions between ASAP Rocky and Drake

ASAP Rocky and Drake once shared a cordial friendship dating back to the 2010s. However, according to HotNewHipHop, their friendship seemingly soured after Rocky began dating Rihanna in 2020. Their back-and-forth jabs began when Drake seemingly dissed Rocky in the song Fear of Heights from his 2023 album For All The Dogs.

"I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH Yeah/ That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/ Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles," Drake rapped.

Ad

According to Complex, Rocky seemingly responded in January 2024 on Kid Cudi's Wow. He seemingly took shots at Drake again in Show of Hands, from Future and Metro Boomin's April 2024 album, We Still Don't Trust You.

In the track, Rocky seemingly alluded to being intimate with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son, Adonis.

"N***as swear they b***h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'?/ I smashed before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son," he rapped.

Ad

Following this, Drake directly name-dropped ASAP Rocky in Family Matters, one of the songs from his diss battle with Kendrick Lamar. In it, he called the rapper by his real name, Rakim, and alluded to his former relationship with Rihanna. Drake also mentioned Fenty, Rihanna's makeup brand, rapping:

"Rakim talkin' s**t again/ Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, n***a, do the math, who I was hittin' then?/ I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again/ Probably gotta have a kid again 'fore you think of droppin' any s**t again/ Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again/ Smokin' Fenty 'bout it, should've put you on the first one, tryna get it in."

Ad

According to Complex, Rocky seemingly responded to Drake's diss in Hijack, released in August 2024, rapping, "These n***as want my wife bad." That same month, the rapper said he had no interest in beefing with Drake during an interview with Billboard, saying he "got bigger fish to fry than some p*ssy boys."

In other news, ASAP Rocky reportedly returned to the silver screen with Highest 2 Lowest, also starring Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright. His next theatrical release, A24's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, is set to premiere on October 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More