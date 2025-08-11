“Why I thought it was done”: Netizens react to Drake revealing he’ll be pulling an all-nighter to record upcoming album 'ICEMAN'

On August 9, 2025, Drake went live on Kick while touring Europe with PartyNextDoor, revealing plans to stay up “all night” recording for his upcoming ninth album, ICEMAN. Streaming in partnership with Stake, the rapper was joined by high-profile streamers including Adin Ross, xQc, and PartyNextDoor himself.For many eager fans waiting for the ICEMAN to be announced, the rapper's comments about recording all night seemed to be surprising.&quot;Why I thought it was done. He should finish it but also get his rest. No rush,&quot; wrote a fan.ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINKWhy I thought it was done 😅 He should finish it but also get his rest. No rushSome other fans have had similar reactions, with someone expressing some disappointment over the work-in-progress album.Rando @justarandom234LINKIs it not already finished? I thought the rollout startedjustheretoscroll @justheretoscro3LINKI’m looking foward to the album but man I wish he’d just lock in and quit the internet gimmicks I’ve been seeing clips of this guy all nightHershey @hersheyyy34LINKits not recorded 💔On the other hand, some fans expressed excitement about the upcoming album, asking the rapper &quot;not to rush&quot; the album, with some already calling it &quot;album of the summer.&quot;Cameron @RobbinStev80987LINKI hope it’s not rushed i feel like this could be his best solo album this decadekingkeon @King_keon923LINKWe will be seated!!!Q📿 @0xToluuLINKAlbum of the summer🔜More about Drake's live stream on KickDuring the broadcast, Drake pointed to a microphone setup behind him, explaining that he planned to use the overnight hours to work on the project. The stream took place amid his Some Special Shows 4 U Tour, which runs through September 23 and marks his first proper European tour since 2019.The livestream also featured lighthearted exchanges. At one point, the God's Plan hitmaker called Adin Ross “daddy” after telling him he was “outside,” prompting a delayed reaction from Ross. Ross later recounted to PartyNextDoor how two women had left an event to meet PND instead, a story that drew laughs during the stream.Speculations about ICEMAN and Drake’s UMG contractSpeculation about ICEMAN intensified after DJ Akademiks discussed a theory from content creator What’s The Dirt? on his August 5, 2025, livestream. According to a HotNewHipHop report from the same day, the theory suggested that the album could be the rapper’s final release under Universal Music Group (UMG). Akademiks noted that the idea aligns with the rapper’s ongoing Not Like Us defamation lawsuit against the label, as well as rumors of his expiring contract.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKAkademiks speaks on the rumor that Iceman is Drake’s last album under UMG, and says things get interesting for artists when it’s their last project under a label 👀Ak used Youngboy as an example, and says the reason YB sold as much as he did is because that project was his last under Capitol and he hasn’t resigned with them, so Capitol has no incentive to push the album like they should.Akademiks compared the situation to NBA YoungBoy’s reported exit from Capitol Records, pointing out that labels may be less inclined to heavily promote an album if the artist is leaving. He suggested that a similar dynamic could be in play for ICEMAN, though Drake’s fame as one of the biggest artists in the world would likely make sure of a strong commercial performance regardless.While Akademiks also suggested that the Toronto rapper avoid lyrical references to Kendrick Lamar to prevent giving him more attention, he acknowledged that subtle nods and references have continued since their battle in May 2025.As of August 10, 2025, ICEMAN has no confirmed release date. Drake’s remarks during the Kick stream suggest that recording is ongoing between tour stops, and fans remain eager for more details. With the lawsuit against UMG still in motion, it’s unclear whether this project will mark the end of the rapper’s partnership with the label.