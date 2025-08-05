"She didn’t even give birth yet": Internet reacts to the rumor Rihanna will make her long-awaited comeback in November

On August 4, 2025, X page @ThePopTingz reported that Rihanna is rumored to make her long-awaited comeback in November 2025. While the post has garnered over 792K views at the time of this writing, the X page didn't mention a source for the report. However, the mention of rumors about RiRi's comeback was enough to prompt netizens to share their opinions, considering the singer's last album was released in 2016. Commenting on @ThePopTingz's's report, an X user questioned whether RiRi could make a comeback, considering she’s currently expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, tweeting:K . FENTY ⚓️🦄🇯🇲 @AlexFenty29LINKShe didn’t even give birth yet lolIf the comeback is releasing an album while sitting at home breastfeeding, then I don’t want it&quot;Unless Rihanna herself says it, it's just a rumor. Fans have been hearing 'soon' since 2017. I'll believe the November comeback when I see that album cover,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;This is a headline I NEVER want to see again. I have too much PTSD from seeing this every year from 2017-2021. Unless the music is OUT I don’t want to hear about it,&quot; another X user mentioned &quot;It’ll be New fenty bras or new shades of lipgloss,&quot; another internet user said.On the other hand, fans of the singer showed excitement about the possibility of Rihanna making a comeback:&quot;Her comeback will be massive 🔥&quot; an X user tweeted.&quot;Mark my words , she'll break all records this time ♥️&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;i wish… plsssssss…. it’s been nearly a decade in this rihanna drought. imagine all the hits we could’ve had over the years,&quot; another netizen expressed.&quot;I’m rediscovering things&quot;: Rihanna sets the record straight on retirement from making musicRihanna's fans have often expressed their desire for her to release a new album or song, but RiRi has been clear about taking her time with her upcoming release. During a chat with Extra on the red carpet for her Fenty Hair launch event in June 2024, Rihanna clarified that she isn't retiring from music, especially after a picture of her wearing a T-shirt reading &quot;I’m Retired&quot; went viral at the time.“That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it. They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up, it’s a lot of effort,” the singer mentionedAdditionally, in a June 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Umbrella singer mentioned that she was starting over when it comes to the music of her upcoming album. RiRi added:&quot;But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRihanna also described music as a &quot;new discovery&quot; for her, saying that the process of creating new music helped her rediscover things. She mentioned that she has been working on the album for so long that she set aside the process of discovering new music. Additionally, she expressed confidence about returning to the studio soon.While RiRi has been coy about her upcoming album titled 'R-9' by her fans, the singer recently voiced the character of Smurfette in Smurfs. She also produced a Paramount Pictures movie, which has received mixed reviews so far.