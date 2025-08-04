  • home icon
  "She's about to be a trillionaire" - Internet reacts to Rihanna launching Fenty Beauty & Skin in India on August 7

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:59 GMT
Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California - Source: Getty
Rihanna has announced the launch of Fenty Beauty & Skin in India on August 7, 2025. Her products will now be exclusively available in-store and online via Sephora and Tira.

In a short promotional clip shared on August 4, Rihanna teased the launch of Fenty Beauty and Skin in India. The clip featured Indian-style animation, including a silhouette of RiRi sitting in a black Indian-style taxi with "FB India" written on the bonnet. A shot of her lips through the car mirror was also included. Watch it here:

Fans took to X to react to the launch of Fenty Beauty in India, with many discussing how this can make RiRi gain profits. One X user said:

"She's about to be a trillionaire."
"Oh us Indians will be purchasing!" another fan exclaimed.
"I literally jumped thinking it was new music," a user commented.
"Premium brand, superior quality and much more affordable than other designers... sounds like a tremendous win - especially for Rihanna who's going to unlock one of the largest markets in the world," another person added.
Fans continued to share their thoughts on the launch and suggested some changes in her current line.

"Awesome but she needs to fix that iconic red and make it transfer proof. especially in indian weather!!" a fan opined.
"I hate that this is an AI ad," another netizen criticized.
"She really said desi glam unlocked," a user chimed in.
It is worth noting that Fenty Beauty could be purchased in India through the Nykaa app's cross-border store feature before its official launch. Through this feature, customers could purchase products directly from the US, which would be shipped to India through the app. However, with Fenty Beauty's official launch, they will now be able to purchase the products without any hassle with customs.

Rihanna shares update about her next album and relationship with ASAP Rocky

The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman - Source: Getty
In a March 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna last shared an update about her much-awaited next studio album. The singer's last album was released in 2016, titled Anti. Since then, RiRi has promised that she's working on new music but has yet to release the same.

Speaking about her break from music, RiRi explained that she felt she was off the track and did not vibe with the genre of music that has been popular. She said:

"Way off! There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.’ After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears.
Rihanna added that the album had to mean something for her:

"It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more."

Finally, Rihanna added that she feels like she is finally close to releasing new music, after visiting the studio for eight years.

"Then I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years. I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio, digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!"
RiRi's last album, Anti, was a major success, as it spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200. Since then, the singer has worked on multiple singles and projects. Speaking about her last album, the singer mentioned that she has listened to it several times, although she is usually not into listening to her own music. She added that she had an "out-of-body experience" while listening to it, as it sounded like her voicemail.

Rihanna also spoke about her longtime partner and rapper, ASAP Rocky, and their two children. The singer complimented Rocky's "pureness" and "charm" as a father while admitting that she's sometimes jealous of her children spending more time with him. However, she finished by saying that all her decisions are taken keeping Rocky and her children in mind.

Rihanna has yet to reveal more details about her next album. She last featured on the Smurfs soundtrack this year.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

