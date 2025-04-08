"Buying pizza for kids is a big thing nowadays?": Internet reacts to Rihanna messaging Kai Cenat for buying pizza for kids

Popular streamer Kai Cenat was congratulated by Rihanna for his charitable gesture of buying pizza for children over a livestream.

On April 7, Kai Cenat bought pizza for multiple children over livestream, which reportedly resonated with the singer. RiRi texted Cenat during his stream, which the YouTuber then showed his viewers via his cell phone. The phone featured a text from Riri from her official Instagram account, where she congratulated the streamer for his gesture. She wrote:

"Kaaaaaiii!! I love this! I know you do this all the time, but the kidsss! And they genuinely love you! Great job all around man!"

Kai Cenat appeared overjoyed by RiRi's message and celebrated with his followers on his live stream by playing her music and dancing around.

Fans took to X to react to RiRi's alleged DM. While many were happy about it, others felt it was not as big of a deal. One X user wrote:

"Rihanna stop being friendly with ppl like him. A buying pizza for kids is a big thing nowadays?"

"She needs to stop praising the bare minimum," another user opined.

"Why is she associating herself with a f**king weirdo who has done terrible things to women and paid for," a fan alleged.

"When will she call cardi and say the same?," a netizen asked.

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see the singer's reaction to Kai Cenat's gesture:

"That's awesome, glad to see the impact Kai is making!," a person remarked.

"So she needs to dm every teacher who has ever thrown a pizza party," another fan added.

When A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina claimed Rihanna and he promised to name their next child after him

95th Academy Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

On February 19, Rihanna's longtime partner and rapper A$AP Rocky was declared non-guilty of gun charges in his long-standing case with A$AP Relli. Rocky was represented in court by renowned lawyer Joe Tacopina.

In a video interview with Extra, Joe Tacopina shared that Rihanna and Rocky have thanked him for his services with a unique gesture - by promising to name their next child after him. He said:

"Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.'"

Rocky and RiRi currently share two sons - two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot. The singer has yet to announce another pregnancy.

For the uninformed, if Rocky were to be found guilty, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison. The rapper was accused of firing a gun twice at fellow rapper A$AP Relli in November 2021. He was facing charges of two counts of assault with a firearm. However, with the efforts of Tacopina and his team, Rocky was declared not guilty in the case.

In his aforementioned interview with Extra, Tacopina described the moment when the court gave the not guilty verdict to Rocky. He said:

“I look to my right, he’s gone … he was just gone. I said to my partner, ‘Did he leave?’ … And I see him on top of Rihanna… I couldn’t process quickly enough.”

Tacopina was referring to the moment caught on camera when A$AP Rocky jumped to hug RiRi in court after the verdict. The couple reportedly shares a close bond with the lawyer, as Tacopina claimed that he also babysat their children.

According to the attorney, he babysat Rihanna and Rocky's eldest son, RZA, back in 2023 when their mother was preparing for her Super Bowl halftime show. Tacopina recalled that Rocky "all of a sudden" asked him to take care of their child and that he shares a "different relationship" compared to his other clients with the high-profile couple.

In other news, Rihanna has also yet to announce her next album. Her last release was Anti in 2016.

