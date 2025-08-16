“Even Listerine is team Kendrick”: Netizens react to Drake joking about a mouthwash almost ending him

Drake recently joked about a mouthwash in Germany as he continues his tour in Europe. The Canadian rapper was shocked by trying a German mouthwash, which turned out to be too strong.
Drizzy is currently touring Europe with PartyNextDoor for their collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released in February this year. They are set to perform in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday, August 16. On Friday, the Passionfruit singer shared an Instagram story featuring a German mouthwash.
The picture shows him holding a bottle of Dontodent Mundwasser Konzentrat, a concentrated mouthwash. Drake wrote in the caption:
"This will kill anybody under 30 years of age Germany wtf this mouth wash almost did me in."
Dontodent Mundwasser Konzentrat is, notably, a concentrated mouthwash with around 64% alcohol by volume. As per the company's website, it has to be diluted before use, as their instructions read:
"Add 10 squirts to 1/4 glass of water every morning and evening and rinse your mouth for 30 seconds."
It is unclear whether Drizzy followed the instructions, but the taste certainly shocked him, as she shared on his story. Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:
"How unlikable & annoying you gotta be when even Listerine is team Kendrick."
Fans continued to joke about the mouthwash being on Kendrick's side.
Some users were left confused by the scenario, while others shared their own stories.
UMG chief Lucian Grainge slams Drake's lawsuit against the label
While he's on his European tour, Drizzy remains involved in a lawsuit he filed against UMG in January this year. He alleged that Universal Music Group (UMG) is trying to "devalue" him by releasing Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. The song contains lyrics calling the Canadian rapper a "certified p*dophile."
He also amended the lawsuit after Lamar performed the song at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February but didn't sing the aforementioned lyrics. Drizzy's team filed another motion earlier this month, demanding some documents from UMG. They alleged that UMG CEO Lucian Grainge had personal involvement in the production and release of Not Like Us.
As per The Guardian, UMG denied all such allegations. Meanwhile, Grainge filed a declaration letter with the Southern District of New York on August 14, which read (via Variety):
“Claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand through the release and promotion of the Kendrick Lamar recording ‘Not Like Us’ — an allegation that makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights.”
In his letter, Grainge asserted that he had never heard or seen the visuals of Not Like Us before its release.
UMG, meanwhile, also wrote a letter, denying Grainge's involvement in the making of the song and claiming Drake's allegations were "absurd."
