"What? Why?" - Wayno questions Drake's legal team's request to hand over files on Dave Free's relationship with Kendrick Lamar's kids

On Wednesday, August 13, Music Executive and Media Personality Wayno dropped a new YouTube video addressing the demands of Drake's legal team in a latest court filing.Bringing up how Drizzy's lawyers want documents related to Dave Free's relationship with Kendrick Lamar's children, Wayno said:&quot;What? Why? I genuinely want to know why there's an actual request for Dave Free's relationship with Kendrick Lamar and his children. A ni**a's got time to think and retrack all his statements about me. About how real this sh*t was and how this is changing things for artists and all of that.&quot;Wayno claimed that the entire lawsuit was &quot;self-serving&quot;. He then recalled when Lamar won multiple Grammys for Not Like Us earlier this year, in February 2025, saying:&quot;As he walks up, he's being celebrated by everybody in the music industry at the Grammys. Beyoncé's dancing, Lucian Grainge and Dr. Dre are high-fiving. People were all screaming out &quot;A-minor&quot; as it plays... I think that, even though this suit was filed prior [to the Grammys], that's the part that really stung.&quot;Wayno's comments reference the latest filing made in the Drake vs. UMG lawsuit on Tuesday, August 12.In their motion, the God's Plan rapper's lawyers have demanded from UMG documents &quot;relating to domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other form of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth,&quot; XXL Mag reports.In addition to these, they've also requested &quot;all documents and communications relating to [Dave Free] and his relationship to Kendrick Lamar and Kendrick Lamar's children.&quot;Per media outlet, Drizzy might be looking to confirm the allegations he made agasint Kendrick in his 2024 diss track, Family Matters. On the track, the rapper insisted that Dave Free might be the biological father of K-Dot's kids.Drake's legal filing has also requested documents of Pusha T's 2018 song, The Story of Adidon2025 Roots Picnic - Source: GettyAccording to HotNewHipHop, another section from Drizzy's latest legal filing against UMG requests documents related to The Story of Adidon - a diss track Pusha T released in 2018, aimed at Drake.While it doesn't seem to have any direct link to the defamation lawsuit on the surface, Drake's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, has written that the documents will help them figure out if UMG had censored any potentially defamatory lyrics from the song.Gottleib further wrote:&quot;Such documents would reveal why, and under what circumstances, UMG believes it is appropriate to censor its artists’ expression, which plaintiff could evaluate alongside UMG’s decisions regarding 'Not Like Us'. UMG’s past practice, and knowledge regarding prior defamatory material it has refused to publish, would be highly probative of UMG’s knowledge here.&quot;The new filing comes as Drake's attorneys have accused UMG of shielding its CEO, Lucian Grainge, from scrutiny &quot;improperly&quot; by withholding evidence and reversing prior statements.To ensure that it doesn't happen, the rapper's legal team also wants UMG to submit all custodial files with information about Grainge's knowledge of the false allegations Lamar levied at him in Not Like Us.