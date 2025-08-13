Did Kendrick Lamar beat a girl in Las Vegas? Drake reportedly requests documents on allegations of violence against women by the rapper 

Drake has requested documents on allegations that Kendrick Lamar committed violence against women, as well as on Dave Free’s relationship with Lamar. The rappers have been feuding since early 2024, and in May, some of Drake’s fans resurfaced a 2014 accusation that Lamar assaulted a woman at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.However, no arrests were made, and Kendrick Lamar appeared on The Breakfast Club in April 2014 and denied all allegations. When asked about the alleged incident, he said:&quot;Yeah, 'cause it's foolishness.. That's the most ignorant stuff I've ever heard made up on, that?&quot;And, you know, that person who ever made that up owes an apology. Not to me , but to women that actually go out there and get abuse, you know what I'm saying? That's a real issue, and to be putting a person's name in that, you know, that stands for something way more better, that's been raised in way more better than that, that's that's not cool.&quot;Now, DJ Akademiks has reported on August 12 that Drake has requested documents on allegations of violence against women on K-Dot. This also includes domestic violence, which references allegations of physical abuse against his fiancée, Whitney Alford.Also Read: Drake's lawyers seek unredacted copy of Kendrick Lamar's contract and Lucian Grainge files from UMG (EXCLUSIVE)More about Drake's allegations against Kendrick Lamar and the latter's relationship with Dave FreeApple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image Source: Getty)Both rappers have released multiple diss songs against each other since the start of 2024. Drake released Family Matters on May 4, 2024, alleging that Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, cheated on him with his childhood friend, Dave Free. He also alleged that she had a child with Free.The lyrics of the song stated:“Your baby mama captions always screamin', &quot;Save me&quot;/ You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free.”Dave Free is a record producer and a filmmaker. He is a childhood friend of Kendrick and was part of Top Dawg Entertainment before leaving it in 2019.Meanwhile, in another song named The Heart Part 6, Drizzy doubled down on these allegations and also claimed that Kendrick isn't close to Alford or his kids. “And why isn't Whitney denyin' all of the allegations?/ Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?/ You haven't seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild/ Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child,&quot; he stated.He also accused Kendrick of being physical towards Alford, rapping:“And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor/ And when I say I hit you back, it's a lot safer.&quot;Neither Kendrick Lamar nor Whitney Alford has responded to these allegations yet. The couple has two kids - a daughter, Uzi, and a son, Enoch.Lamar and Alford met in their teens at Centennial High School in Compton, California. They made their first high-profile public appearance at the 2014 Grammy Awards and got engaged in 2015.Also Read: “Why I thought it was done”: Netizens react to Drake revealing he’ll be pulling an all-nighter to record upcoming album 'ICEMAN'