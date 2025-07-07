Who is Lucian Grainge? Melanie King suggests that the media figure could be one of Diddy’s “powerful protectors” Lil Rod spoke about

Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict came on Wednesday, in which the rapper was acquitted on racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges. Podcaster Melanie King has now responded to this, making claims of media manipulation and jury tampering in a July 6 YouTube video, citing a post-verdict interview of music producer Lil Rod.

Melanie discussed "powerful protectors" that may have influenced the verdict in Diddy's trial. She alleged the possible involvement of Lucian Grainge in the "swaying narratives." Lucian Grainge is the chairman and CEO of the music label Universal Music Group. He is an accomplished music executive, and in 2020, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lucian Grainge's name was also mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit filed against Combs. On July 5, Lil Rod appeared on The Benny Show and shared his thoughts on the verdict. While referring to Lil Rod's comments, Melanie King further made some claims about the Diddy trial's verdict. She made some allegations against the CEO of UMG.

"While Rod didn't name Grainge directly in the interview, his allegations of media manipulation and powerful protectors point to figures like Grainge who could influence who could sway narratives and shield Diddy from scrutiny. I want you to think about that. How does a man accused of decades of abuse keep his empire intact?" Melanie King said.

Further in the video, Melanie talked about Rod's 2024 lawsuit that he filed against Combs. According to Variety, Rod named Lucian Grainge in the lawsuit as part of the RICO enterprise allegedly run by the rapper.

"Rod's lawsuit claims that Diddy's inner circle includes top executives who facilitated his parties and covered up his crimes. Is Grainge part of this web? Okay, because he alleged a lot about Grange in his lawsuit," Melanie added.

She further reported that Grainge's name was removed due to a lack of concrete evidence. Melanie stated that in Rod's lawsuit, it was alleged that Lucian Grainge would visit and participate in a private "freak-off" with Diddy.

While calling it just speculation, Melanie said that it is alleged that Lucian Granger is one of the "puppet masters" who pulled Diddy into this alleged "freak-off" lifestyle.

What did Lil Rod claim about Diddy's trial verdict in his interview?

The music producer, who has been in the inner circle of Combs and had worked with the rapper for his album The Love Album: Off the Grid, filed a lawsuit with s*xual harassment allegations, RICO charges, and threats against him.

Lil Rod recently appeared on an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson and shared his thoughts on Diddy's verdict. While the rapper was not found guilty of the most serious charges, Rod still called the verdict a "win."

"It's still a win... Sean Combs has, for over three decades, been able to escape and not answer to any crimes that he's done. And um, I've successfully been able to make it where he has to answer to some crime. He's now a two-time felon," Lil Rod said.

He added that there is a possibility of additional charges and stated that the "fight is not over." He further alleged that Combs hired private investigators to follow his people and threatened him and his family. He claimed that he went into hiding to save himself.

He added that he was the one who triggered the federal trial against the hip-hop mogul. Lil Rod revealed that he tipped off federal agents about the drugs and other stuff found during the raid at Combs' homes.

In March 2025, the charges of racketeering and breach of contract filed by Lil Rod against the rapper were dropped from his February 2024 lawsuit. However, s*x trafficking claims made by Lil Rod were retained in the $30 million lawsuit.

