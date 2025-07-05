"Diddy, Yung Miami and Justin and another girl sleep in the same room all night" — Lil Rod makes startling claims about freak-offs 

Days after a major update in Diddy's trial, acquitting him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, rapper and hip-hop producer Lil Rod has made startling claims about the infamous freak-offs.

Ad

Lil Rod recently appeared on DJ Akademiks' livestream, a video of which was posted by the Instagram page @the.jasmine.brand on July 4, 2025. During the livestream, Lil Rod was asked if he believed rapper Yung Miami took part in the freak-offs, to which he responded by stating:

"Yes. Allegedly on the boat, I seen him.. Diddy, Yung Miami, and Justin and another girl… sleep in the same room all night.”

Ad

Trending

In his statement, Lil Rod was referring to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' seven children, Justin Combs, whom he shares with Misa Hylton. Rod claims to have witnessed Combs, his son, and Yung Miami indulge in a freak-off at a yacht, agreeing to DJ Akademiks' comment on the currently imprisoned rapper "throwing Yung Miami to Justin."

Ad

Lil Rod allegedly witnessing Yung Miami, Combs, and his son engaged in a freak-off on a yacht speculatively stems from a testimony that Diddy's ex gave during his trial under the pseudonym 'Jane."

In her testimony, Jane became emotional as she recalled seeing photos of Yung Miami and Diddy in Turks and Caicos, calling it a "painful experience." According to a June 12, 2025, Courthouse News report, Jane also watched a podcast where Yung Miami talked about being intimate with Diddy for two days on a yacht.

Ad

Yung Miami and Diddy were first linked in 2021, and she confirmed their relationship in June 2022. They broke up in April 2023. Although her name came up in the trial, Yung Miami has not commented.

What did Lil Rod accuse Diddy of? Details about the producer's $30 million lawsuit explored amid latest freak-off claims

In addition to his recent claims about Diddy and his son Justin, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Sean Combs on February 26, 2025, in New York federal court, accusing the rapper of s*xually harassing, threatening, and drugging him. Lil Rod sought $30 million in damages via his lawsuit.

Ad

According to PEOPLE's report of the court documents dated February 27, 2024, the rapper produced 9 songs on Sean Combs' album Love from September to November 2023. During that time, Rod lived with Combs in various cities in the U.S. and also joined him for out-of-country vacations.

Ad

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jones produced nine songs on Combs' recent Love album from September 2022 to November 2023. In his lawsuit, Lil Rod claims to have "witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album.”

“Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs." Lil Rod's lawsuit mentioned

Ad

The music producer mentioned that since he was a videographer for the project, he was required to film Diddy most times, owing to which he had secured hundreds of hours worth of audio and video recordings of Sean Combs and his guests "engaging in serious illegal activity."

Ad

Lil Rod also claimed that he was asked to work in Sean Combs' bathroom, wherein the rapper "walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure," making the music producer feel uncomfortable.

In addition to Diddy, Lil Rod also mentioned his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Justin Combs, former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, and Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge as defendants in the lawsuit.

However, in March 2025, the judge dismissed Lil Rod's RICO allegation, stating that he failed to prove a connection to Diddy and his enterprises' alleged racketeering conduct, resulting in the music producer not receiving his payment for the Love album.

Ad

"The Court cannot identify any such causal link. Defendants' alleged sex, drug, and gun trafficking activities ... did not foreseeably or naturally preclude Defendants from honoring their recording contract with Jones." Judge Oetken wrote

Moreover, Judge Oetken did not dismiss the TVPA (Trafficking Victims Protection Act) claims against the rapper, citing that the sexual assault claims were "sufficient to state a plausible claim." In his lawsuit, Lil Rod cited multiple instances of sexual assault, one of them alleging that Combs drugged and slept with him at his Miami residence in February 2023.

Ad

In other news, on July 2, 2025, Diddy was acquitted of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. However, he was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution and remains behind bars awaiting his sentencing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More