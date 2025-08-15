Did Lil Yachty really ‘manifest’ working with Drake during an acid trip?

Lil Yachty and Drake have been friends and collaborators for several years now, and it was something that the Minnesota rapper "manifested." Yachty, along with his hip-hop collective, The Concrete Boys, joined PlaqueBoyMax in his latest stream on Thursday, August 14, 2025. During the appearance, he mentioned the Toronto rapper as one of the most talented people he's worked with.

It prompted the streamer to ask how he linked up with Drake, to which Yachty explained that he manifested working with Drake while on an "acid" trip. He said:

"I was doing acid one night and I was like, 'Man, I would really love to work with Drake. That's one of my favorite rappers.' I was just talking to the abyss. I was speaking to, like, a higher power, and I manifested it."

Drake and Lil Yachtu at 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel (Image via Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Lil Yachty explained that it happened years ago, before Drake and he collaborated on anything. He also said that their friendship and collaboration happened long after they linked up on social media. Drake reportedly followed him and they were on Finsta together, but Yachty admitted that he wanted a relationship with the Toronto rapper beyond the socials.

He also talked about the power of manifestation, like he did with Drake, adding that you have to speak things into existence. Yachty also called the Toronto rapper one of his best friends.

Lil Yachty recently named Drake the "biggest rapper of all time"

Lil Yachty has been vocal about his friendship with Drake, and the Toronto rapper is also someone he admires in the business. In episode 9 of MdFoodieBoyz's podcast on July 26, 2025, he referred to Drake as the "biggest rapper of all time." When asked by the podcast hosts to shout out and invite someone to come to the podcast as a guest, he asked them who they wanted to invite.

Everyone agreed that Drake would be a fantastic choice to have on the podcast, to which Yachty replied:

"Oh, you want the biggest rapper of all time? You're aiming for the stars."

He also claimed that he's the Toronto rapper's "first famous friend," and said that Drake was hilarious, before giving a quick invite for Drake to be a guest on the podcast. It also wasn't the first time Yachty sang his fellow rapper friend's praises. In February 2025, Lil Yachty sat down with Shanon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, where he clarified the status of his relationship with Drake.

After last year's fiasco, which led Lil Yachty to briefly unfollow Drizzy on Instagram, he said that he learned his lesson. He also called Drake his "big brother," adding that the Toronto rapper is "a great guy," who has done a lot for people.

They first linked up in 2020 to collaborate on the 2020 track with DaBaby, Oprah's Bank Account. Lil Yachty then ended up working with Drizzy on Her Loss and For All The Dogs.

While there's no news if the two will make some new music in the future, Drake is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated studio album, Iceman, after recently releasing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

