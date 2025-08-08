  • home icon
  "They invited him thinking he would bring Rihanna" - Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky's mic being reportedly cut off during his Lollapalooza set

"They invited him thinking he would bring Rihanna" - Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky's mic being reportedly cut off during his Lollapalooza set

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 08, 2025 10:51 GMT
2025 Lollapalooza Festival - Source: Getty
A$AP Rocky performing at 2025 Lollapalooza Festival (Image via Getty Image)

A$AP Rocky's closing set during day four of Lollapalooza saw the rapper begin his performance 20 minutes late, with the mic being cut off a few minutes after 10 pm, bringing his performance to a halt. This year's Lollapalooza Chicago was held at Grand Park from July 31 to August 3, with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky, and the K-pop group TWICE serving as the headliners.

On August 3, 2025, A$AP Rocky closed the annual music festival, appearing on the stage from a helicopter much like his recent Rolling Loud show. While Rocky's Lollapalooza set was scheduled from 8:45 pm to 10 pm, the rapper did not appear on stage till a few minutes past 9 pm, and the event organizers cut off his mic just after 10 pm to avoid overtime.

A$AP Rocky's mic being cut off during his Lollapalooza performance was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user jokingly claiming the organizers did so because he failed to bring his partner, Rihanna, onstage.

"They invited him thinking he would bring Rihanna."
Some netizens criticized the rapper's performance, implying that his mic being cut off was part of his "humiliation ritual."

However, others reasoned out why the microphone was cut off, with some fans expressing displeasure at his performance being cut short despite his "killer" set. Some users pointed out that the event organizers seemingly allowed other artists to perform overtime but decided to cut Rocky's mic at the scheduled time.

Exploring A$AP Rocky's Lollapalooza setlist and performance

A$AP Rocky performing at the 2025 Lollapalooza Festival (Image via Getty Images)
The opening segment of A$AP Rocky's Lollapalooza set was reminiscent of his Rolling Loud show in March 2025, with the rapper making his entrance via a helicopter both times. According to the Chicago Sun Times, his Lollapalooza set kicked off with Grim Freestyle as the rapper appeared on stage with pink curlers on his head and holding a megaphone.

During the show, Rocky rehashed his 2021 assault case and acquittal, hyped the crowd via his megaphone, and expressed gratitude for the fans who gathered at Grand Park to watch him perform.

“I know rap is competitive right now, but I’m gonna spread love tonight. I’m so grateful and humble for this opportunity,” he said.

The rapper also gave a shoutout to close friend Tyler, the Creator, who performed at the music festival on July 31, 2025. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the Praise the Lord rapper jokingly referred to Tyler as a "b***h," adding F**k you, Tyler!"

A$AP Rocky's setlist included surprise performances of songs he rarely played live, including LVL and I Smoked Away My Brain. He closed his set by playing Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit just as his mic cut off a few minutes after the clock hit 10 pm.

Here is A$AP Rocky's complete setlist for Lollapalooza Chicago:

  • Grim Freestyle
  • A$AP Forever
  • Praise the Lord (Da Shine)
  • RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)
  • Tailor Swif
  • HIGHJACK
  • L$D
  • Sundress
  • Everyday
  • Goldie
  • LVL
  • Fashion Killa
  • I Smoked Away My Brain
  • Jukebox Joints
  • Jump Around (House of Pain)
  • Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana).
In other news, A$AP Rocky returns to the silver screen in A24's upcoming psychological dramedy flick, titled If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, starring alongside Rose Byrne and Conan O'Brien. The flick is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025.

According to Hybe Beast, Rocky will appear in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest (another A24 project) alongside Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright, scheduled for release on August 15. The rapper is also featured in two songs on the film's soundtrack, titled Both Eyes Closed and Trunks.

