When will If I Had Legs I'd Kick You premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is a psychological comedy-drama from 2025, written and directed by Mary Bronstein. The film features key performances by Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater, and ASAP Rocky. It has been noted for its combination of dark humor and emotional storytelling, drawing from Bronstein's personal experiences as reported by Deadline.If I Had Legs I'd Kick You had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025. The film then had its international debut at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where Rose Byrne received the Silver Bear award for Best Leading Performance. The film is scheduled for a wide release on October 10, 2025, through A24.If I Had Legs I'd Kick You: Release date and time View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf I Had Legs I'd Kick You will officially release in theaters on Friday, October 10, 2025. Fans can expect the film to be available across major cinemas nationwide, with streaming details to be announced closer to the release date.Where to watchThe film will be distributed by A24 and released theatrically. After its cinema run, it is expected to become available on major streaming platforms like Max, Amazon Prime Video, and others, continuing A24's tradition of providing its films digitally after theatrical release.What to expect from If I Had Legs I'd Kick YouThe film centers on Linda (Rose Byrne), who struggles with her child's mysterious illness, an absent husband, a missing person, and a tense relationship with her therapist, played by Conan O'Brien. The storyline is expected to navigate Linda's psychological turmoil with dark humor and emotional depth, reflecting director Mary Bronstein's own experiences as a mother.Supporting characters include Danielle Macdonald as Caroline, a mother who abandons her newborn baby, and Christian Slater as Charles, Linda's distant husband. ASAP Rocky appears as James, the motel superintendent, adding a diverse layer to the ensemble. The film addresses themes of trauma, mental health, and resilience, combining both surreal and emotional elements.Cast details of If I Had Legs I'd Kick YouThe main cast of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You includes:Rose Byrne as LindaConan O'Brien as Linda's therapistDanielle Macdonald as CarolineChristian Slater as CharlesASAP Rocky as JamesIvy Wolk as Diana, motel clerkDaniel Zolghadri as StephenDelaney Quinn as Linda's terminally ill daughterRonald Bronstein as Caroline's husbandLark White as VanessaJosh Pais as BradEva Kornet as herselfHelen Hong as EvaElla Beatty as KateManu Narayan as LandlordAmy Judd Lieberman as MelanieThe filming for the movie took place in Montauk, New York, during August and September 2023 under an interim agreement during the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, allowing the project to move forward amid industry challenges. Mary Bronstein's personal connection to the story adds a layer of emotional depth to the film. Mark your calendars for October 10, 2025, to experience the film in theaters.