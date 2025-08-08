When will If I Had Legs I'd Kick You premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

  • home icon
By Ankur Pandey
Modified Aug 08, 2025
A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ A24)

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is a psychological comedy-drama from 2025, written and directed by Mary Bronstein. The film features key performances by Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater, and ASAP Rocky. It has been noted for its combination of dark humor and emotional storytelling, drawing from Bronstein’s personal experiences as reported by Deadline.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025. The film then had its international debut at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where Rose Byrne received the Silver Bear award for Best Leading Performance. The film is scheduled for a wide release on October 10, 2025, through A24.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You: Release date and time

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You will officially release in theaters on Friday, October 10, 2025. Fans can expect the film to be available across major cinemas nationwide, with streaming details to be announced closer to the release date.

Where to watch

The film will be distributed by A24 and released theatrically. After its cinema run, it is expected to become available on major streaming platforms like Max, Amazon Prime Video, and others, continuing A24’s tradition of providing its films digitally after theatrical release.

What to expect from If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The film centers on Linda (Rose Byrne), who struggles with her child’s mysterious illness, an absent husband, a missing person, and a tense relationship with her therapist, played by Conan O’Brien. The storyline is expected to navigate Linda’s psychological turmoil with dark humor and emotional depth, reflecting director Mary Bronstein’s own experiences as a mother.

Supporting characters include Danielle Macdonald as Caroline, a mother who abandons her newborn baby, and Christian Slater as Charles, Linda’s distant husband. ASAP Rocky appears as James, the motel superintendent, adding a diverse layer to the ensemble. The film addresses themes of trauma, mental health, and resilience, combining both surreal and emotional elements.

Cast details of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

youtube-cover
The main cast of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You includes:

  • Rose Byrne as Linda
  • Conan O’Brien as Linda’s therapist
  • Danielle Macdonald as Caroline
  • Christian Slater as Charles
  • ASAP Rocky as James
  • Ivy Wolk as Diana, motel clerk
  • Daniel Zolghadri as Stephen
  • Delaney Quinn as Linda’s terminally ill daughter
  • Ronald Bronstein as Caroline’s husband
  • Lark White as Vanessa
  • Josh Pais as Brad
  • Eva Kornet as herself
  • Helen Hong as Eva
  • Ella Beatty as Kate
  • Manu Narayan as Landlord
  • Amy Judd Lieberman as Melanie
The filming for the movie took place in Montauk, New York, during August and September 2023 under an interim agreement during the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, allowing the project to move forward amid industry challenges. Mary Bronstein’s personal connection to the story adds a layer of emotional depth to the film. Mark your calendars for October 10, 2025, to experience the film in theaters.

