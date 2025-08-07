Where was The Naked Gun 2025 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Naked Gun series has come back in 2025 with a new face, a contemporary plot, and a new dedication to goofy, fast-moving humor. Its latest offering, directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring Liam Neeson, makes every effort to bring the original series' slapstick energy to a new crowd.Though the franchise's core lies in crime parody and chaos, The Naked Gun (2025) introduces a new visual identity by selecting Atlanta, Georgia, as the main filming location. The combination of new locations and old, along with a fresh storyline and cast, assists in balancing reinvention with homage. The Naked Gun (2025) was primarily filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.All filming locations of The Naked Gun (2025) exploredWhile the movie takes place in some generic big city (in the style of the franchise as normal), it was filmed mostly in Atlanta, Georgia. Major exterior scenes, most significantly the ones featuring the Police Squad headquarters, were shot at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building, a building whose official, neoclassical design provides a humorous contradiction to the farcical nature of the film.Atlanta's diverse urban terrain and production-friendly policies have been a darling for high-budget shoots in recent years. For The Naked Gun, the city gave just enough reality to keep the comedy anchored without bogging down the tone with visual cliches.Production started in April 2024 and concluded by June 2024, with a mix of practical sets and location filming across the city. Unlike earlier installments of the franchise that relied heavily on Los Angeles landmarks, this installment consciously eschews familiar backdrops in favor of reinforcing the fictionalized world of the Police Squad's mayhem.What is The Naked Gun (2025) about?New York City exteriors and landmarks (Image via Getty)In this revamped fourth installment, the movie focuses on Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the deceased and great Lieutenant Frank Drebin Sr. The story starts with Drebin Jr. foiling a gang of robbers dressed as a schoolgirl, just one in a series of over-the-top situations that constitute his careless but successful approach. The robbery turns out to be a diversion to conceal the stealing of an enigmatic device called the P.L.O.T. Device.Quickly suspended by his department for being too much of a legal liability, Drebin Jr. is pulled into a far larger conspiracy involving a tech mogul, a mysterious car accident, and a weapon that can reduce human beings to their most base instincts. As he pursues leads related to a matchbook, a nightclub, and a reporter, the tale builds toward a New Year's Eve confrontation that imperils public order.Although founded in parody, this film meets contemporary anxieties - technology, misinformation, and uncontrolled wealth - in a way that remains faithful to the zeitgeist of the franchise's irreverence. With malfunctioning self-driving cars and attitude-ridden snowmen: The Naked Gun 2025 doesn't hold back on physical comedy and satire either, but with a unique and current spin.Who stars in the Naked Gun (2025)?SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of &quot;The Naked Gun&quot; hosted by Andy Cohen (Image via Getty)Liam Neeson plays the title role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., a welcome departure from his previous action career to lighter fare. Neeson's deadpan delivery is well-suited to the movie's over-the-top situations, and he brings a new spin to a well-known character type.Pamela Anderson co-stars with him as Beth Davenport, a mystery novelist who becomes Drebin's partner and love interest. Their chemistry provides both romantic tension and comedic timing to the film.The cast also features Paul Walter Hauser as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., Drebin's no-nonsense partner. Danny Huston as Richard Cane, the sinister tech mogul at the heart of the conspiracy, CCH Pounder as Chief Davis, the strict but fair police chief, and Kevin Durand as Gustafson, Cane's trusted enforcer.The movie also includes a sequence of cameos that contribute to its comedic element. Weird Al Yankovic makes another cameo appearance, this time very brief, in the post-credits scene. MMA fighters Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman, and wrestler Cody Rhodes, appear in the climactic scenes at the arenas.Even Priscilla Presley appears in her original film role as Jane Spencer-Drebin for nostalgic pleasure for the long-time fans.For the unversed, The Naked Gun was released on August 1, 2025.