Freaky Tales soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The soundtrack for Freaky Tales forms an integral part of the 2025 anthology film’s structure, combining original score compositions with selected licensed tracks. The music reflects the film’s Oakland setting and supports its varied tone across four interconnected stories.
The film stars Pedro Pascal and features an original score by Raphael Saadiq, a Grammy-winning composer, incorporating short instrumental cues alongside a vocal performance. The official soundtrack album, Freaky Tales (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), was released in April 2025 and contains both the score and a featured song.
All songs featured in Freaky Tales
Below is a breakdown of the music featured in the film, including the official score tracks and licensed songs.
Official soundtrack album (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):
- An Introduction (0:18) – Raphael Saadiq
- Freaky Tales – Symba (9:33)
- Chapter 2 Intro (0:18) – Raphael Saadiq
- Going To The Club (0:25) – Raphael Saadiq
- Magic Bus (0:45) – Raphael Saadiq
- Everything Is Alright (3:05) – Raphael Saadiq
- Intel (1:16) – Raphael Saadiq
- Final Chapter (0:21) – Raphael Saadiq
- Meditate (0:19) – Raphael Saadiq
- Flash Back (0:36) – Raphael Saadiq
- Clint Leaves (2:42) – Raphael Saadiq
These cues appear throughout the film to link chapters, emphasize narrative beats, and maintain pacing. 'Freaky Tales' by Symba is the longest track, followed by Everything Is Alright, Clint Leaves, and Intel by Raphael Saadiq, functioning as both a musical piece and a narrative element.
Lakeshore Records has released the soundtrack for the action comedy Freaky Tales, featuring original music composed by Raphael Saadiq and the title track performed by Symba. The album is available for streaming and download on major digital platforms. It was released digitally alongside the score and is used prominently within the film.
About Freaky Tales
Freaky Tales is an American anthology action comedy directed and written by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, and marks the film debut of singer Normani. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024, and was released in theaters on April 4, 2025.
The story unfolds in Oakland, California, in 1987. The film consists of four interconnected stories based on real locations and historical events, weaving together multiple interconnected narratives involving an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector.
These diverse characters collide in a series of confrontations. Each segment explores different characters and perspectives within the city’s social and cultural environment during that period. The first story, 'Strength in Numbers: The Gilman Strikes Back,' follows punk rock fans who organize a defense against a Nazi punk group attacking their community and local music scene.
The second segment, 'Don’t Fight the Feeling,' focuses on two women rappers, Barbie and Entice, who confront challenges including harassment and misogyny as they pursue their music careers. In 'Born to Mack,' Clint, a man trying to leave a life of crime after a family tragedy, faces pressure from a criminal organization to return for a job tied to a basketball game. He later discovers his infant child survived the attack.
The final chapter, 'The Legend of Sleepy Floyd,' depicts a basketball player whose family is targeted by a Nazi gang. The story moves as he seeks revenge and works alongside other characters to confront the gang’s leader.
