The Pickup soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The Pickup soundtrack plays a key role in shaping the atmosphere and pace of the 2025 crime comedy film. With a mix of energetic tracks and original score compositions, The Pickup features a variety of music that complements its heist-driven plot and ensemble cast. From the opening credits to the closing scenes, the soundtrack guides viewers through tense moments, action sequences, and character interactions without overpowering the narrative.

Ad

Composer Christopher Lennertz led the music production for the film, with Julianne Jordan serving as the music supervisor. The soundtrack album, released by Sony Masterworks on August 6, 2025, features licensed songs and the original score. Music editors Daniel DiPrima and Clint Bennett worked alongside Lennertz, with additional music by Paul Bessenbacher, Daniel DiPrima, and Davy Nathan.

Below is a breakdown of all songs featured in the film, including source music and the original score.

Ad

Trending

From BJ The Chicago Kid to Paul Russell, here are the songs played in The Pickup

Russell appears deep in thought as he contemplates his next move. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The following licensed tracks are featured in the film (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) album:

Ad

Make It Hot – BJ The Chicago Kid feat. Eryn Allen Kane Feelin’ Alright – Paul Russell

These two tracks are featured prominently in key scenes of the film and were officially released as part of the motion picture soundtrack by Sony Masterworks.. They are strategically placed throughout the film to reflect character moods, scene transitions, and action beats.

Who composed the score for The Pickup?

Russell shares an intimate conversation with Natalie in their hotel room. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The original score for the film was composed by Christopher Lennertz, who has previously scored films like Horrible Bosses, Ride Along, and Bad Moms. His work for The Pickup includes several instrumental pieces designed to enhance the tension and rhythm of the heist narrative.

Ad

The score was released by Sony Masterworks and includes 21 original tracks. The complete list of cue titles is as follows:

Borrow That Pen

Wood Anniversary (feat. Gene Noble)

Dead Zone

Banner Meet Miguel

Boxed In

The Score-Ghosted (feat. Gene Noble)

Try Not to Dye

Salt or Sugar (feat. Gene Noble)

Diner-Inside Man (feat. Gene Noble)

Hero Dad-Uh Oh

Punk Ass B*tches (feat. Gene Noble)

Breaking In (feat. Gene Noble)

To the Vault-End Forever (feat. Gene Noble)

Getaway (feat. Gene Noble)

Wake, Smell Gas!

Warehouse-Probably Fine

Tarmac Chase

Six Arms Up (feat. Gene Noble)

Crusty Monkey

Ad

These tracks serve as the musical backbone of the movie and are used in between licensed songs to maintain a consistent tone. The soundtrack album includes both the songs and Lennertz’s original score.

Also read: Where was The Pickup filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored

What original song was released for The Pickup and who's behind it?

Travis, Russell, and Zoe discuss their plans over breakfast at a diner. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The song Make It Hot by BJ The Chicago Kid, featuring Eryn Allen Kane, was released exclusively for the film. The original track was distributed by Sony Masterworks as a digital single on July 11, 2025, ahead of the movie’s release.

Ad

The track was written and performed by BJ The Chicago Kid and Eryn Allen Kane, and produced by Jarius “JMO” Mozee. It plays during a significant moment in the film and was used in the promotional campaign. The single is also included in the official soundtrack album released on August 6, 2025.

Make It Hot captures the energetic tone of the movie and contributes to the high-stakes atmosphere of its heist sequences.

Also read: The Pickup (2025) ending explained: What choice did Zoe make in the end?

Ad

About The Pickup

Panic sets in as Russell and Travis lose control of the truck amid chaos. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Pickup is a 2025 American heist action comedy film directed by Tim Story and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. It stars Eddie Murphy as Russell Pierce, Pete Davidson as Travis Stolly, and Keke Palmer as Zoe. Other cast members include Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch.

Ad

The story centers on Russell, a seasoned armored truck driver nearing retirement, and Travis, a rookie partner with a reckless streak. Their routine cash pickup is derailed when Zoe and her elite heist crew ambush them, using the truck for a planned $60 million casino robbery in Atlantic City.

The film blends action sequences with character-driven humor and emotional tension, involving betrayals, romantic complications, and a high-stakes heist. It was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Davis Entertainment, The Story Company, and Eddie Murphy Productions, and was released exclusively on Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios on August 6, 2025.

The Pickup soundtrack, composed by Christopher Lennertz and released by Sony Masterworks, is available for streaming and purchase on all major digital platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More