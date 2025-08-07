The Pickup was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. The American heist action comedy is produced and directed by Tim Story, known for his work on Think Like a Man and Ride Along.

The film stars Eddie Murphy as Russell Pierce, with Pete Davidson as Travis Stolly and Keke Palmer as Zoe. The ensemble cast also includes Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Marshawn Lynch, and Jackie Earle Haley.

The Pickup was mainly filmed in Georgia, USA, with notable locations including Atlanta and Rome, Georgia. Owing to its vast production infrastructure and tax advantages, Georgia was an ideal location for action and urban sequences.

The hilarious action-heist movie follows seasoned armored truck driver Russell and impulsive youngster Travis as they become involved in a risky operation led by crafty thief Zoe. They try to steal $60 million from a casino after a chance hookup. This action-packed, character-driven thrill trip through Atlantic City is filled with chaos, treachery, and unexpected turns.

Filming of The Pickup

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Pickup filming began in April 2024, with Atlanta and Georgia serving as the production's urban center. Simultaneously, second-unit filming was progressing with a focus on location shots, stunt sequences, and establishing footage, especially in parts of Rome and Georgia. It included a crucial action scene setup at 198 W 4th Ave.

A car-versus-armored-truck escape scene over a bridge near Highway 411 in Lindale (Darlington Drive) was part of the stunt filming, according to a local account, which also supports the chase scenes in the movie. While lead actors filmed character-driven scenes, the second unit concentrated on action stunts, including the high-speed truck sequences.

Production details of The Pickup

A still from The Pickup (Image via Amazon)

Amazon MGM Studios authorized the production of The Pickup in March 2023. Tim Story is the director of the film, and he is also a producer, alongside John Davis, John Fox, Eddie Murphy, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Principal photography began in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2024, after casting was finalised in early 2024.

On April 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, while filming a second-unit action scene, a BMW and an armored GMC vehicle crashed, causing both to roll over. Two crew members were thrown from the armored vehicle, as per People.

As per reports by People on April 26, 2024, eight crew members suffered injuries; three were treated at WellStar Cobb Medical Center and five at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The studio referred to the incident as a "freak accident" and stressed that all safety procedures had been followed. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Occupational Health and Safety Administration opened an investigation as a result of the incident. OSHA completed its investigation by October 17 and found no violations of workplace security laws.

In an interview with People on October 24, 2024, IASTE stated:

“We appreciate the work done by OSHA’s Atlanta team to investigate this unfortunate accident. IATSE members are the best in the industry and work hard to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them. This incident is a reminder that all workers deserve to earn a living in a safe environment.”

The Pickup is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.

