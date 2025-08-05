Does Roman Reigns make a cameo in the upcoming The Pickup movie? Details explored

The Pickup, an action-comedy to be released on Amazon Prime Video, is still making waves with its impending release. Among the growing interest in the film is whether Roman Reigns, a WWE icon and crossover artist, will join the cast.Fans are eager to learn about the surprise collaboration between the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood comedy, as the movie is set to be released on August 6, 2025.The Pickup boasts an ensemble spearheaded by Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, and has Tim Story back in the director's chair. Although initial promotional material centered on the trio, Reigns' name popped up in official promotional material and was verified by Story himself.As much as he is not a main character, Reigns is officially included on the cast list.Is Roman Reigns in The Pickup?Although initial rumors linked Roman Reigns with another comedy, director Tim Story confirmed that his next on-screen appearance is in The Pickup, as reported by SEScoops.The initial promotional poster, released by Amazon MGM on May 29, 2025, features Reigns as part of the cast list along with other supporting names.Although Reigns' precise role in The Pickup is unknown, the action fits with his increasing focus on film and entertainment ventures beyond wrestling. The role is not considered to be key to the plot, but it adds to the action-oriented structure of the film.Also read: &quot;She does not care at all&quot;: Netizens react as video of Sydney Sweeney getting heckled over American Eagle controversy goes viralWho is Roman Reigns?Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoaʻi in 1985, is a former football player and professional wrestler. A leading man in WWE since 2012, the year he made his main roster debut, Reigns is generally considered one of wrestling's most dominant athletes at present.He first became famous as a member of The Shield faction before becoming one of the best singles competitors. His achievements comprise being a four-time WWE Champion, a two-time Universal Champion, and a Grand Slam Champion.Reigns was the WWE Universal Champion for a record 1,316 days, the longest-reigning champion in the organization since 1988.He has reduced his in-ring schedule over the last few years, marking a slow transition to acting and other media projects. His credits include his appearance in Fast &amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp; Shaw, where he acted alongside his cousin Dwayne The Rock Johnson.Also read: What happened to Holly? Charlie Sheen responds after his donation to Cincinnati beating victim's fundraiser goes viralWhat is The Pickup about, and who else stars in it?The Pickup is billed as a heist action comedy, combining elements of crime and humor directed by Tim Story. Though the entire plot is still secret, the film tracks a band of offbeat, mismatched characters entangled in an intricate scam.The movie features a star-studded cast: Eddie Murphy leads the cast as Russell Pierce, with Keke Palmer playing Zoe and Pete Davidson as Travis Stolly. Other actors in the cast include Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, Jack Kesy, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Reigns appears in this cast, along with Jef Holbrook.Principal photography commenced in Atlanta in April 2024.Also read: &quot;Leave them the f*#k alone&quot;- Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's rumored relationshipFor the unversed, the movie will be released on Prime Video on August 6, 2025.