  • home icon
  • Movies
  • What happened to Holly? Charlie Sheen responds after his donation to Cincinnati beating victim's fundraiser goes viral 

What happened to Holly? Charlie Sheen responds after his donation to Cincinnati beating victim's fundraiser goes viral 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:34 GMT
Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
Charlie Sheen responds after his donation to Holly's fundraiser goes viral (Image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Two and a Half Men fame Charlie Sheen recently donated to Cincinnati beating victim, Holly's fundraiser, an update of which was reported by media personality Benny Johnson via X on August 4, 2025.

Ad

Holly is a victim of a beatdown that took place between Elm and Fourth Streets in Cincinnati, on July 26, 2025. Videos of the incident that went viral showed two people being attacked, wherein the woman was left unconscious after being kicked and punched multiple times. According to Fox News' report dated August 4, 2025, in a video identifying herself, Holly mentioned:

"It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering. I still have very bad brain trauma."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Identifying as an 'Anonymous Giver' and making a donation of $1000, Charlie wrote a message addressing the Cincinnati beatdown victim, stating both his parents are from Ohio, and that he's a lifelong Reds fan.

"My Ohio connections run deep, and what happened to you will NOT be tolerated by the "true" Ohioans (Like yourself), as justice will reign supreme. heal well, young lady, and know that we are all rooting for you!" Charlie wrote in the message undersigned with his initials.
Ad
Ad

On his donation being positively reported by Benny Johnson, Charlie Sheen responded to the same via an X post, writing that he was following the media journalist's lead. The actor also praised Benny and Sen Moreno's speedy donation plan, dubbing it "stunning and compassionate", adding:

"You both reminded all of us of the America we remain proud to call - home. Keep up the great work, and to Holly, 'we' have your six. xox. cs"
Ad
Ad

Charlie Sheen announces his memoir, The Book of Sheen: Details explored

On June 18, 2025, PEOPLE exclusively shared the cover of Charlie Sheen's memoir titled The Book of Sheen. In the memoir, the actor reflected on memories of spending time on film sets alongside his father, Martin Sheen, as well as his teenage years making home movies with Sean Penn.

Additionally, the Wall Street actor also addressed "coping with the chaos of divorces and drugs" in the memoir. For the unversed, Charlie Sheen has had a history of drug and alcohol use, due to which he first entered a rehab program in 1990 for alcohol addiction.

Ad

This was followed by Charlie's hospitalization for overdosing on cocaine, resulting in a stroke in 1998. The actor was frequently in and out of rehab throughout that year.

Ad

Talking about Charlie's memoir, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom mentioned in a statement:

"Of all the Hollywood bad boys in history, Charlie Sheen might be the baddest of them all. Now nearly eight years sober, Charlie writes candidly of every detox, retox, drug deal and adventure along his challenging journey to freedom."

The Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher mentioned that they were proud to share Charlie's story, adding that "his talent as an actor is now matched as a writer on every page."

Ad

While Gallery Books dubbed Charlie's memoir "hilarious" and "heartfelt", Charlie Sheen also addressed The Book of Sheen in a statement, mentioning:

"My stories have been told for far too long through the eyes and pens of others. I think you'll agree, it's time to finally read these stories directly from the actual guy."

Charlie Sheen's memoir is slated for release on September 9, 2025. While the actor's drug and alcohol addiction was addressed in his memoir, Charlie was also diagnosed with HIV in 2011, and has publicly discussed the same to raise awareness.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications