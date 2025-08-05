What happened to Holly? Charlie Sheen responds after his donation to Cincinnati beating victim's fundraiser goes viral 

Two and a Half Men fame Charlie Sheen recently donated to Cincinnati beating victim, Holly's fundraiser, an update of which was reported by media personality Benny Johnson via X on August 4, 2025. Holly is a victim of a beatdown that took place between Elm and Fourth Streets in Cincinnati, on July 26, 2025. Videos of the incident that went viral showed two people being attacked, wherein the woman was left unconscious after being kicked and punched multiple times. According to Fox News' report dated August 4, 2025, in a video identifying herself, Holly mentioned:&quot;It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering. I still have very bad brain trauma.&quot;Identifying as an 'Anonymous Giver' and making a donation of $1000, Charlie wrote a message addressing the Cincinnati beatdown victim, stating both his parents are from Ohio, and that he's a lifelong Reds fan.&quot;My Ohio connections run deep, and what happened to you will NOT be tolerated by the &quot;true&quot; Ohioans (Like yourself), as justice will reign supreme. heal well, young lady, and know that we are all rooting for you!&quot; Charlie wrote in the message undersigned with his initials.On his donation being positively reported by Benny Johnson, Charlie Sheen responded to the same via an X post, writing that he was following the media journalist's lead. The actor also praised Benny and Sen Moreno's speedy donation plan, dubbing it &quot;stunning and compassionate&quot;, adding:&quot;You both reminded all of us of the America we remain proud to call - home. Keep up the great work, and to Holly, 'we' have your six. xox. cs&quot;Charlie Sheen @charliesheenLINKBenny! I was merely following your gracious lead! The speed at which you and Sen Moreno hatched thedonation plan, was stunning and compassionate and as patriotic as it gets. You both reminded all of us of the America we remain proud to call - home. Keep up the great work, and to Holly, &quot;we&quot; have your six. xox. csCharlie Sheen announces his memoir, The Book of Sheen: Details exploredOn June 18, 2025, PEOPLE exclusively shared the cover of Charlie Sheen's memoir titled The Book of Sheen. In the memoir, the actor reflected on memories of spending time on film sets alongside his father, Martin Sheen, as well as his teenage years making home movies with Sean Penn.Additionally, the Wall Street actor also addressed &quot;coping with the chaos of divorces and drugs&quot; in the memoir. For the unversed, Charlie Sheen has had a history of drug and alcohol use, due to which he first entered a rehab program in 1990 for alcohol addiction.This was followed by Charlie's hospitalization for overdosing on cocaine, resulting in a stroke in 1998. The actor was frequently in and out of rehab throughout that year.Talking about Charlie's memoir, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom mentioned in a statement:&quot;Of all the Hollywood bad boys in history, Charlie Sheen might be the baddest of them all. Now nearly eight years sober, Charlie writes candidly of every detox, retox, drug deal and adventure along his challenging journey to freedom.&quot;The Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher mentioned that they were proud to share Charlie's story, adding that &quot;his talent as an actor is now matched as a writer on every page.&quot;While Gallery Books dubbed Charlie's memoir &quot;hilarious&quot; and &quot;heartfelt&quot;, Charlie Sheen also addressed The Book of Sheen in a statement, mentioning:&quot;My stories have been told for far too long through the eyes and pens of others. I think you'll agree, it's time to finally read these stories directly from the actual guy.&quot;Charlie Sheen's memoir is slated for release on September 9, 2025. While the actor's drug and alcohol addiction was addressed in his memoir, Charlie was also diagnosed with HIV in 2011, and has publicly discussed the same to raise awareness.