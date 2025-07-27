When will Project Hail Mary premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The highly anticipated sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026. The movie represents the return of director duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller after 12 years. It also reunites them with screenwriter Drew Goddard, who is best known for adapting Andy Weir's The Martian.Based on Weir's bestseller by the same title, released in 2021, Project Hail Mary is where high-stakes interstellar drama meets cerebral storytelling.Ryan Gosling leads the project, which also features Sandra Hüller and Milana Vayntrub. The movie is produced in association with Amazon MGM Studios, and international distribution is by Sony Pictures Releasing.When does Project Hail Mary release?Amazon MGM Studios has revealed that Project Hail Mary is set to be officially released in the United States on March 20, 2026. Sony Pictures Releasing will be handling its international release. The movie will also have an IMAX format for a visually rich experience, particularly with its space background.The official Project Hail Mary trailer was released on June 30, 2025, and it has already created ripples. In one week, it earned 400 million views worldwide across all social media handles, breaking the record as the most viewed trailer for a non-sequel, non-remake movie to date, as per Deadline.Also read: Coyote vs. Acme cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play.Who's in Project Hail Mary?The movie stars Ryan Gosling as Dr. Ryland Grace, an astronaut who finds himself awake alone on a spaceship without any recollection of his mission or himself. Gosling, also a producer on the film, has appeared in La La Land, Drive, and Blade Runner 2049, and in this work returns to an intellectual sci-fi universe well-suited to his type.Sandra Hüller, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall, portrays Eva Stratt, the commanding head of the Hail Mary mission and Ryland's superior. Her presence is significant in coordinating the mission that becomes humanity's last hope. Initial stills from the film present her in a commanding stance that portends urgency as well as gravitas.Milana Vayntrub, also recognized for her comedic career and the long-standing face of AT&amp;T commercials, plays a serious role here as Olesya Ilyukhina. She is a member of the original crew hand team who was chosen to go on the Hail Mary mission.Lionel Boyce and Ken Leung round out the supporting cast, although their characters are not yet known. Leung is most famous for Lost and Old, and Boyce, who's now working on The Bear. Also read: Happy Gilmore 2 honors the late Grown Ups actor Cameron Boyce with a 'blink and miss' sceneWhat is Project Hail Mary about?Project Hail Mary tracks Dr. Ryland Grace, an astronaut who awakens on a remote spacecraft, lightyears away from Earth, with no memory of who he is or why he's there. As his memory begins to return, he learns that he is humanity's last hope in a quest to the Tau Ceti solar system.Earth is in danger, and Ryland, a former reluctant hero, must apply his scientific knowledge to rescue it. As the mission progresses, Grace comes to understand he is possibly not alone in his endeavor, paving the way for a survival-scientific story of surprise camaraderie.The story takes full advantage of Andy Weir's strengths: thick with scientific problem-solving, infused with humor, and rooted in humanity. It's a high-concept tale that creates suspense through intellect, grit, and sheer unknown.The film is Lord and Miller's first feature direction since 22 Jump Street (2014). Although they were initially set to direct Solo: A Star Wars Story, they were replaced on that film in 2018. This makes Project Hail Mary a significant return for the directing duo.The music for the movie is done by Daniel Pemberton, who has previously collaborated with Lord and Miller on the Spider-Verse movies. Project Hail Mary will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.