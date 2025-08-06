The Pickup (2025) : Full cast and character list explored

The Pickup (2025) is an action comedy that brings together a high-profile ensemble cast in a fast-paced story centered around a kidnapping gone wrong. Directed by Tim Story, the film follows a group of men who attempt to rescue a woman they believe is in danger, only to realize they’ve made a costly mistake. With a mix of seasoned actors and rising talent, The Pickup (2025) features a cast that spans both comedic and dramatic genres.

The main cast includes Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Jack Kesy. Many of these actors are recognizable from past television and film work, which brings added attention to the project ahead of its release.

From prominent roles in hit series to appearances in blockbuster movies, the cast list covers a wide range of performances and industry experience. The Pickup (2025) was released on August 6, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Who plays who in The Pickup (2025)?

Eddie Murphy as Russell Pierce

Eddie Murphy attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Russell is a veteran armored truck driver who values routine, responsibility, and staying out of trouble. On the day of his wedding anniversary, all he wants is to finish work and go home to his wife, Natalie. But when he’s paired with an inexperienced partner and sent on a high-risk route, he’s forced to rely on instincts and skills he hasn’t used in years.

Murphy brings a mix of authority and subtle comedy to the role, building on his legacy from films like Beverly Hills Cop, Norbit and Coming 2 America.

Pete Davidson as Travis Stolly

Pete Davidson attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Travis is a jittery, well-meaning rookie guard who wants to prove he’s capable of following in his family’s footsteps as a police officer. Unfortunately, his eagerness often turns into panic, especially when danger strikes. His situation is made more complex by a secret romantic past with Zoe, who unexpectedly re-enters his life as one of the assailants.

Davidson plays Travis as a blend of comic relief and underdog, reflecting the same offbeat energy he brought to The King of Staten Island and Saturday Night Live.

Keke Palmer as Zoe

Keke Palmer attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Zoe starts off as a flirty bystander but is soon revealed to be the mastermind behind the unfolding heist. Her character is central to the plot, driving much of the film’s tension and conflict. Motivated by a personal vendetta, Zoe orchestrates the robbery as an act of revenge for her father’s death.

Her plan is calculated and forceful, but as the mission spirals out of control, more vulnerable and conflicted aspects of her personality come to light. Palmer brings a commanding mix of strength and emotional nuance building on her acclaimed performances in Nope, Big Mouth and Hustlers.

Eva Longoria as Natalie Pierce

Eva Longoria attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Natalie is Russell’s wife, who begins the story preparing for their anniversary celebration. When Russell’s behavior on the phone becomes increasingly strange, her concern leads her to follow him. Her suspicions prove justified when she unexpectedly walks into the chaos of the ongoing heist.

In a surprising turn, Natalie ends up saving Russell, Travis, and even Zoe during an attack led by Banner. Far from a background character, Natalie becomes a driving force in the film’s climax. Longoria, known for her standout role in Desperate Housewives, Only Murders in the Building and The Sentinel.

Andrew Dice Clay as Clark

Andrew Dice Clay performs at the AT&T Center on August 13, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Last week, it was reported that the comedian was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Clark is the abrasive and bad-tempered manager who assigns Russell and Travis their fateful route. He appears early on as a comedic, overbearing boss, but his role becomes much more intriguing during the film’s mid-credits scene. There, a surprising revelation hints at Clark having had deeper involvement in orchestrating the events surrounding the heist.

Clay brings layered energy to the character, building on his performances in Blue Jasmine and A Star Is Born.

Jack Kesy as Banner

Jack Kesy attends the "HellBoy: The Crooked Man" press line at 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Banner is one of the masked assailants working alongside Zoe, but his unstable temperament quickly sets him apart. A key misunderstanding during the heist causes Banner to believe that the trio has betrayed the crew, leading him to break away from the plan and act violently on his own. This makes him one of the most dangerous threats in the film.

His erratic behavior culminates in a high-stakes attack that nearly derails everything, until Natalie intervenes. Kesy is known for his his roles in Deadpool 2, Baywatch and Death Wish.

Additional cast and guest stars in The Pickup (2025)

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup". (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Miguel

as Miguel Marshawn Lynch as Chop Shop

as Chop Shop Jef Holbrook as Mikey

as Mikey Lara Grice as Waitress

as Waitress Nelson Bonilla as Casino Guard

as Casino Guard Joe Anoa'i as MMA Fighter (credited as Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i)

as MMA Fighter (credited as Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i) Ray Murphy Jr. as MMA Manager (credited as Raymond L. Murphy Jr.)

as MMA Manager (credited as Raymond L. Murphy Jr.) Enoch King as Service Entrance Guard

as Service Entrance Guard Keith Adams as Armored Truck Driver

as Armored Truck Driver Charles Green as Older Guard

as Older Guard Regina Ting Chen as Police Officer

as Police Officer Bethany Rachel Tull as BNB Staff

as BNB Staff Christopher Davis as Drill Sergeant at Police Academy

as Drill Sergeant at Police Academy Laurence Chavez as Mr. Coriano

as Mr. Coriano Leydi Morales as Mrs. Coriano

as Mrs. Coriano Quantrell D. Colbert as Photographer (credited as Quantrell Colbert)

as Photographer (credited as Quantrell Colbert) Hector Padilla as Operations Security

What is The Pickup (2025) all about?

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson's characters face a high-speed crisis in The Pickup (2025) as armored truck guards caught in the chaos. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Pickup (2025) is a heist action comedy that begins with armored truck guards Russell and Travis being assigned a difficult route by their short-tempered manager. Russell, a veteran trying to get home in time for his anniversary, is paired with the nervous and inexperienced Travis. What starts as a routine day quickly escalates when they’re confronted by armed robbers demanding they give up the truck's contents.

The situation spirals further after Travis, desperate to prove himself, and Russell, reluctant to give in, attempt to fight back. They manage to escape temporarily, but soon realize that one of the assailants is Zoe, someone Travis has a personal connection with. Her betrayal shifts the tone, as she takes both men hostage and forces them to participate in a planned casino robbery.

The film is written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows and directed by Tim Story, known for his work on The Blackening and Barbershop. The film combines comedic setups with action-driven sequences, including high-speed chases, physical combat, and explosive set pieces. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, The Pickup (2025) explores themes of loyalty, desperation, and class-driven motivations through a chaotic but character-driven storyline.

Surprise cameos in The Pickup (2025)

Roman Reigns is in a surpirse cameo in The Pickup (2025). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Pickup (2025) may feature cameo appearances from recognizable faces, particularly those who have previously collaborated with director Tim Story. These appearances are expected to be brief and tied to the film’s broader themes of chaos and miscommunication.

One confirmed cameo is from WWE star Roman Reigns. He appears in promotional artwork for the film released by Amazon MGM on May 29, 2025. Director Tim Story has also acknowledged Reigns' involvement, and the wrestler-turned-actor is listed among the film's extended cast. While his role is not central to the plot, it supports the movie's fast-paced tone. This marks another entry in Reigns' growing filmography following his appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Where is The Pickup (2025) streaming online?

The Pickup (2025) premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. It is available to stream exclusively on the platform and was not released theatrically. The film runs for 94 minutes and is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. The Pickup (2025) received mixed reviews from critics following its release.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, 33% of the 27 reviews are positive. On Metacritic, the film has a score of 40 out of 100 based on 9 critic reviews, indicating "mixed or average" feedback so far. Reception has varied, with some viewers praising the performances while others critiqued the film’s predictability. As the film has released very recently on August 6, 2025, these numbers are expected to evolve as more critics and audiences share their reviews.

