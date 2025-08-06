What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is ready to explore more about the Belly and Jeremiah's wedding chaos in the upcoming episode on August 6, 2025. While the previous episode explored some tough moments and small victories for the couple, there is still much more to be fixed and worked on for them in episode 5.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Featuring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer among others, the latest season has been touching upon mounting difficulties in Belly's life on all fronts.

While the previous episode ended with support from Conrad, more complications are expected to surface in the latest episode. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 releases on August 6, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 will be out on August 5, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. The series drops new episodes every Wednesday at the same time. Here is a list of the release timings for other regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 6, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 6, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 6, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 6, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 6, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 6, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 6, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 6, 2025 9:00 am SAST

The third season has a total of 11 episodes, with the season finale set to release on September 17, 2025. This is also noted to be the final season of the series based on the books by Jenny Han.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5?

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fifth episode of the romantic series will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. From Belly and Laurel's bitter fight to Conrad's support for the wedding, these plot points will be further explored in the upcoming episode 5. Viewers can watch the latest episodes and all previous releases on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch the upcoming episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video through the subscription plans it offers. To subscribe only to the streaming platform, a monthly plan of $8.99 can be availed.

For additional benefits and services, users can also take an Amazon Prime membership, inclusive of Amazon Prime Video, at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5?

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fourth episode ended with a lot of unanswered questions, raising expectations for what will come ahead in episode 5. While Belly and Jeremiah continued to prepare for their wedding without the support of their families, the last part brought them some respite after Steven agreed to be Jeremiah's co-best man.

Additionally, after seeing Belly sobbing from all the chaos, Conrad, who had first expressed his objection to the wedding, agreed to support the couple, too.

Conrad seemed emotionally conflicted as he hid his feelings for Belly to support her decision. How he handles this will likely be revealed in Episode 5. The episode may also show whether Belly and her mom, Laurel, make up after their big fight or if tensions rise. Laurel has been against the wedding so far, but Belly and Jeremiah might try to change her mind.

Meanwhile, Taylor gave up her dream internship in episode 4 to help her mom with a salon crisis. With Steven mentioning more money troubles, the next episode might update us on how Taylor and her mom are doing.

While these developments may pan out in episode 5, the viewers of the show can expect some special moments and unexpected challenges to knock on the characters' doors in the new part.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

