The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Does Conrad agree to become Jere’s co-best man?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 deals with the aftermath of Belly and Jeremiah's surprise announcement that they are getting married during Susannah's memorial garden ceremony. Their parents, especially Laurel, openly showed their disapproval during the revelation last week, and she doubles down on her disapproval in episode 4.

Meanwhile, despite all odds, Jere and Belly continue with their wedding plans. However, Laurel isn't the only one urging them to reconsider the wedding since they are still young and still in college. When Jere asks Conrad to be his second best man, Conrad doesn't accept it and instead makes a snide comment about getting married so young being "ridiculous."

However, something happens toward the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 that changes Conrad's mind, and he finally agrees to be Jere's co-best man at the wedding. Meanwhile, Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad are not the only people feeling the brunt of heavy burdens and massive choices about the future. Taylor also makes a difficult decision in episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

What is Conrad's decision about being Jere's second best man in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

Conrad decides to stay (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 kicks off after Belly and Jeremiah's wedding announcement and their family's disapproval of their choices. Belly ends up going with Jere to the summer house after a big blowout with Laurel, and she's going to stay there for a while while Jere interns at his father's company.

However, they are not the only ones seeking solace at the summer house. It turns out that Conrad has been hiding there as well, but the reunion gives Jeremiah a chance to ask Conrad to be part of the wedding. He wants his older brother to be his second best man alongside Belly's brother, Steven.

While Conrad agrees at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, the decision doesn't come easily. The first time Jere asks him to be a best man, he doesn't say yes. Instead, he tells his brother what everyone else has been telling them, that they are still too young to get married. They're still in college, and he worries that they are being hasty and "ridiculous."

Conrad knows that his decision has affected both his brother and Belly, but he's only being honest with both of them. But as mentioned, he changes his mind in the end, and it's likely because he has seen how everyone being opposed to the wedding has affected Belly the most. It's implied that Conrad still has affection for Belly, and seeing her sobbing in her bedroom makes him change his mind.

Belly thanks Conrad (Image via Prime Video)

Showing that he supports them by accepting being Jere's second best man, as seen at the final scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, is enough to cheer up Belly. In the end, Conrad chooses to bury what he truly feels and put his family's feelings, especially Belly's, first.

Does Conrad leave the summer house in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

After the marriage news in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3, this week's episode reveals that Conrad has been hiding at the summer house. He still hasn't bought a ticket to come back to California, but seeing Belly and Jeremiah all lovey-dovey at the summer house makes him decide that it's finally time to go. Plus, he has just received the news that he's got a job lined up once he's back.

Toward the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, Conrad has made up his mind to leave. He's packed and ready to go, but as he leaves the house, he hears Belly crying in her room. He doesn't console her or even acknowledge that he has seen her crying. Conrad leaves, but not for California.

He's just in the kitchen after deciding to stay and cheer up Belly. It's implied that he contacts Jeremiah at this time to accept the role of being his second best man. He also bakes her some dirt bombs as a belated birthday gift, and she's ecstatic about the baked goods as much as Conrad remembering her birthday.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4: What causes Belly and Laurel's big blowout?

Belly and Laurel's big argument in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 concludes the tension between them since Belly shocked them with the wedding news in episode 3. While Laurel loves Belly and Jeremiah, she doesn't support them getting married so young, and she's not shy about saying her opinion.

Belly and Laurel fight (Image via Prime Video)

And while Belly wants her mother to be part of her wedding preparation, like going wedding dress shopping, Laurel shuts her down at every turn. Belly goes dress shopping with Taylor and her mother instead, and she's really hurt that Laurel couldn't find it in her heart to support her decision.

Their disagreement comes to a head during Jere's visit the night of Belly's birthday. Besides celebrating the occasion, he's there to convince Laurel that they are making the right decision, but she doesn't budge. In the end, Laurel lays down her stance. While she can't prevent Belly from doing what she wants, she won't be part of it—she won't be at the wedding. It hurts Belly, so she decides to leave home.

Does Taylor go to New York in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4?

Taylor is also making some big moves in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, and it's a bittersweet one. She's scheduled for an internship in New York, working in PR, and she's excited about it. But before she goes, she helps her mom set up her business.

However, she receives terrible news from Steven that derails her big plans for her future. It turns out that her mom's love has taken on all sorts of debts using her mother's name. It means her mom won't be able to get a loan to start her business. It forces Taylor to choose, and she chooses to cancel the internship, stay at home, and use her money to pay half of her mom's debt.

Catch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

