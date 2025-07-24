“Boringgg as f**k” — The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 receives backlash over the character dynamics in the latest episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, taking the story four years ahead from the previous installment. The released episodes from the new season saw Belly and Jeremiah go through one of the biggest challenges as the latter's cheating issue surfaces.

Conrad, pursuing his studies and medicine practice in California, was still unable to overcome his feelings for Belly. The series has also followed Steven and Taylor's failing relationship as the former's dangerous accident further pushes them away.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

As Belly and Jeremiah reconciled later, a special twist came in the form of their marriage plans. From strong objections to shocked reactions, the episode ended with everyone in displeasure with the wedding announcement.

Viewers have been discussing their reactions to the developments so far, remarking on their dislike for the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. One Reddit user shared:

"Belly & Jere are 3 year old throwing tantrums! The Episode was boringgg as f**k + I can’t stand them anymore definitely made the dinner about them & ruined it lol. Plus Taylor seems two sided like acts hurt then acts unbothered, girl get your shit together. I feel sorry for Conrad tbh not only him going through it quietly, but he isn’t even able to speak to belly or anyone about his issues."

A screenshot of the comment (Image via Reddit)

Several others on the internet also expressed similar reactions, highlighting their negative views of Belly, Jeremiah, Taylor, and the episode in general.

"bro someone mentioned in the live discussion thread, belly destroyed a susannah related ceremony AGAIN," said a Reddit user.

"Completely agree idk why I stayed up til 3 am for this mess. I'm getting absolutely nothing from Belly. She's insufferable right now, and it seems as if she's completely indifferent towards Conrad. I'm team Conrad get away from the mess that is BellyJere and protect your peace. He looked so shattered at the dinner table and it's like he was a ghost to them nobody cared to even check on him," shared another user.

"I would have rather watched an hour episode of Conrad having lunch with his aunt and skye lol," added a viewer.

"I had to go back and check the book because I do not remember Belly being this thrilled about being engaged, my guess would be to give Jeremiah a good shot? I’m tired of five minutes of screen time for Conrad though and I truly do not care about Taylor’s mom," commented another viewer.

"Belly is quite literally a bellyache. She sucks. Both boys should be free from her shackles," said a user.

Many viewers are also supporting Conrad, speaking in favor of him amid the other characters' developments in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

"I would love to watch a cut of this episode with only the scenes of Conrad… but that would be like 10 mins maybe? Sad," wrote a viewer.

"Belly seems too much in love with Jere. I’m team Conrad and only Conrad😂 he deserves better and someone who loves him the way he is. Belly doesn’t deserve him," said a Reddit user.

"Conrad made the most impact with the least dialogue!! He was the best," commented another user.

As the audience discusses the latest release and the characters, the series will return with a fresh episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

What happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As the previous release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended with Jeremiah proposing to Belly, the latest episode built on the couple's excitement for disclosing the news to their families during Susannah's memorial garden ceremony. After Conrad is fired by Dr. Namazy, he remains skeptical about whether he should make it to the event or not.

Steven and Taylor's relationship also gets damaged after the car accident, making their future unclear. When Lucinda, Taylor's mother, tries to bring them together, her attempt leads to a revelation that her salon was in danger. It will be up to Taylor and her mother to overcome this challenge, with no money or help to support them. As Steven is aware of this situation, how he would get involved in it is yet to be explored.

At the memorial event, Conrad makes a surprise appearance, bringing the Conklins and Fishers together to pay tribute to Susannah. As they all sit together for a meal, Belly announces the wedding plan to the families. Laurel, Steven, and Adam are left in shock over the news, further expressing how they are clearly against it.

The failed announcement further leads to both families dispersing at once, with no discussion happening on the topic. Conrad is also shocked by it all, maintaining a silent demeanour throughout the situation. The next episode may follow the events after this incident, showcasing how Belly and Jeremiah will make it work and what Conrad's next action will be.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

