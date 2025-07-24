The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 explores the changed lives of its characters following a time jump, unravelling new complications and hurdles standing in their way.

While Belly and Jeremiah deal with a tough time in the first two episodes, they reconcile and decide to get married. However, things do not go as planned in the recent episode, revealing that there is much convincing and planning to do for the couple.

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 is set to release on July 30, 2025. It will follow the aftermath of 'Last Supper,' where Conrad made a surprising entry at his mother's memorial garden ceremony. Subsequently, after the event, the Conklins and Fishers get together at a restaurant, where Belly and Jeremiah announce their wedding plans.

To their dismay, Laurel, Adam, and Steven strongly oppose their decision, leaving the couple's future in unclear waters.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 will continue from the failed wedding announcement, exploring how Belly and Jeremiah handle the new trial in their relationship. The episode will release on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Release timings for other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) July 30, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) July 30, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) July 30, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) July 30, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) July 30, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) July 30, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) July 30, 2025 9:00 am CEST Philippines (PHT) July 30, 2025 3:00 pm PHT

To watch the fourth episode or previous releases, viewers can find the series on Amazon Prime Video. To subscribe, viewers can either take the Amazon Prime Video subscription at $8.99/month or take the Prime membership, inclusive of the streaming platform, priced at $14.99/month. An annual membership is available for $139.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The third episode, released on July 23, 2025, introduces more trouble and chaos for all. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding plan mishap remains the central issue, and Steven and Taylor's fallout has yet to be resolved. The episode also hinted at Conrad's shock after the marriage announcement, raising anticipation of what he might do in the coming episodes.

With a total of 11 episodes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will tentatively conclude on September 17, 2025. New episodes are released every Wednesday. Here's a complete list of the upcoming episodes and their release dates:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 4 July 30, 2025 Episode 5 August 6, 2025 Episode 6 August 13, 2025 Episode 7 August 20, 2025 Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Following Jeremiah's marriage proposal after the cheating woes in the second episode, the latest release shows Belly and Jeremiah basking in the excitement over their marriage plans in August. With their families soon uniting at Susannah's memorial garden ceremony, they decide to announce this major development at the occasion.

As Belly's junior year comes to an end, the bittersweet farewell to the hostel and roommate follows excitement for new changes and plans ahead. Conrad, on the other hand, finds himself with no plans after being removed from his previous summer job. While spending time with Agnes and looking for other tasks, attending Susannah's memorial becomes possible for him.

After sharing intimate moments, Laurel and John's relationship seems to be rekindling. However, they decide to keep it low, maintaining distance to avoid any chaos ahead.

Steven recovers from his dangerous accident at their family home, but his and Taylor's relationship remains broken. There remains an awkwardness between the two, with Taylor's mother, Lucinda, pushing her to make amends soon. However, Lucinda's attempts to help them turn disastrous as Steven finds out about her failing salon. Taylor and her mother will have to face it all together to make the business work again.

The Conklins and Fishers come together at the memorial ceremony, and Belly and Jeremiah decide to announce their marriage plans after the event. Conrad attends the ceremony to everyone's surprise.

As the families gather for a meal together, the couple announces their plans. Laurel, Steven, and Adam show loud displeasure with the decision while Conrad sits in disbelief. The episode ends with both families dispersing immediately, leaving the fate of Belly and Jeremiah's wedding unclear.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

There is much at stake as the third episode ends with the negative reactions to Belly and Jeremiah's marriage. The characters not only have this issue to handle, but they also have their struggles at hand, which will be explored further.

Here is a list of a few expected developments that the fourth episode may explore:

Belly and Jeremiah will have to make earnest attempts to convince their families. Belly will have to convince both Laurel and Steven after their strong disapproval of the decision, which may bring tense moments in the upcoming episode.

Jeremiah has had a tough time with his father since the beginning of the third season. Convincing him of the marriage will be a major hurdle for Jeremiah, and the challenges he could face in this struggle may be explored in episode 4.

Conrad's shock after Belly and Jeremiah's announcement was subtle, but the fourth episode may bring out more on his further actions and stance regarding the situation.

Lucinda and Taylor have a tough situation to handle with no funds or support to revive the failing salon. Episode 4 may follow their next steps and explore whether Steven will join them in their attempts.

Laurel and John's improving bond and related confusion may also be touched upon in the upcoming episode.

As these points could be explored ahead in the upcoming episode, the viewers can anticipate more unexpected twists and turns in The Summer I Turn Pretty season 3 episode 4.

