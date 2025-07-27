This Riverdale actress is in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and she might help Team Conrad win

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 officially commenced on July 16, 2025. Chaos does not seem to leave Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad as the third season's time-jump storyline reveals new challenges in their lives. From a major fallout after Jeremiah cheats on Belly to their marriage plans, new revelations about the characters' lives have been explored throughout the three episodes so far.

Amidst these new changes, a fresh character named Agnes has become a point of interest for several viewers of the series. Agnes, Conrad's new friend at Stanford University, is played by Zoé de Grand'Maison. Audience may recognize her as Evelyn Evernever from Riverdale.

Agnes' words make Conrad come to Cousins and face his feelings upfront. Agnes' attempts have made Conrad's return possible, which may be pivotal in how Belly and Conrad's relationship goes ahead.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Riverdale's Evelyn Evernever takes on the role of Conrad's close friend, Agnes, in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Zoé de Grand'Maison as Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale (left) and Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (right) (Image on the left via Netflix; Image on the right via Amazon Prime Video)

Zoé de Grand'Maison features in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in the role of Agnes. A smart, confident, and straightforward medical student, Agnes is a close pal of Conrad from his life at Stanford University.

Actress Zoé is widely remembered for her role as Evelyn Evernever in Riverdale. She has appeared in season 3, 4, and 7. Evelyn, who seems amicable to all, actually hides her real intentions from others. Being associated with the cult, The Farm, she deceitfully makes people join it. From her age to her marriage with Edgar, Zoé's character in Riverdale is full of mysteries.

Contrary to Evelyn, Zoé's role in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is a genius and bold medical student. Agnes' frankness and caring nature make her one of the only confidantes of Conrad. He feels a sense of comfort around Agnes, making him open up about Belly to her instead of his therapist.

In the third installment, Agnes and Conrad get selected to work under Dr. Namazy at the Stanford Medical Center, a prestigous opportunity for students like them.

Zoé's Agnes moves Conrad to face his feelings in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Agnes is one of the people who tell Conrad to come to terms with his true feelings and inhibitions regarding Belly. Conrad gets fired by Dr. Namazy on the first day as he commits a mistake while being preoccupied about Steven's accident. Agnes then confronts Conrad about how his thoughts and feelings about Belly are coming in his way, as seen in how he got fired from a dream position.

When Conrad tells her about not attending his mother's memorial garden ceremony, she pushes him to deal with the situation upfront by getting exposed to all that he thinks and worries about. Her words prove effective as Conrad attends the ceremony eventually.

While Agnes first thinks Belly to be wrong for rejecting Conrad but later understands the entire context from him, Agnes' advices to Conrad seem to make him work on what he suppressed for long. She also mentions about overcoming a similar 'unrequited love' situation before, which moves Conrad to get face to face with Belly.

Conrad's presence at the event and him meeting everyone after so long could happen because of Agnes' attempts. This makes her a pivotal part of what could happen next between Conrad and Belly. It may materialize into Conrad making his feelings evident later in the series, which could prove to be a winning point for the supporters of Team Conrad.

Zoé de Grand'Maison calls Agnes as Conrad's 'unpaid therapist'

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Actress Zoé de Grand'Maison spoke about her performance in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 during an interview with Teen Vogue, published on July 23, 2025. She equated her role to a therapist for Conrad, stating:

"I feel like my character's purpose is that I finally give the audience a chance to get into Conrad's head, because she's able to open him up and and pull these things out of him. I see her as a bit of an unpaid therapist. He has an actual therapist, but… "

Talking about Conrad's character in the show and his dynamics with Agnes, Zoé shared:

"We've all seen that s*xy, brooding character, and in the movie or show, being that way always works out for them. I like that Jenny (Jenny Han, writer of The Summer I Turned Pretty book series) challenges that. He needs to grow, and it is cool that Agnes is playing a huge role in being like, 'Hey, buddy, you know, you're great and I have so much love for you, but you need to make some changes here and you need to address these feelings.' "

As the recently released episode 3 has depicted Belly and Jeremiah's wedding announcement turning into a disaster, Conrad's presence at the scene may influence his future actions in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Stay tuned for more updates.

