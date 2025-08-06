Is Taylor Kitsch returning for the Friday Night Lights reboot? Details Explored

On August 4, 2025, Taylor Kitsch attended the premiere of his new thriller series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. At the red carpet, the actor was asked if he would return to Friday Night Lights reboot. He told The Wrap that he declined to play Tim Riggins in the reboot.“I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No,” Kitsch said.Original creators Peter Berg, Jason Katims, and Brian Grazer are leading the FNL reboot. NBC Universal confirmed in December 2024 that the series is currently in develepment at Universal Television and will stream on Peacock. With a brand-new cast and plot, the reboot will take place after a horrific hurricane and revolve around a new high school football team in Texas and its temporary coach.Taylor Kitsch confirms he’s out of the Friday Night Lights reboot but he's open to do a cameoTaylor Kitsch at &quot;The Terminal List&quot; Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)Taylor Kitsch has made it clear that he will not be playing Tim Riggins again in the Friday Night Lights revival. When asked about the role, he stated that he is &quot;not going back,&quot; preferring to concentrate on his nonprofit resort in Montana that supports addiction rehabilitation and veterans. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf star told The Wrap:&quot;It's for veterans and people on the sober side of addiction. Addiction runs through my family, it's affected my life on so many levels. And then, obviously, the veteran community, the SEAL community, and the veteran families have affected my life for the better.&quot;In another interview with People magazine on January 9, 2025, he said that he's not planning on coming back full-time in the series, but he would be open to a cameo appearance—as an opposing-team coach or in a single episode. He shared:&quot;If you wanted to put me as a visiting coach with two lines, I probably would do that, just for fun,&quot; he said. &quot;I think that would be the most I would do, because I love the way we left it.&quot;Taylor Kitsch portrayed the Dillon Panthers' troubled but gifted fullback Tim Riggins in the American sports drama television series FNL. Riggins was known for his charm, loyalty, and personal issues with alcohol, family, and life direction.During an interview with Us Weekly in October 2014, Taylor Kitsch said:&quot;There's so many good memories, really. We were incredibly spoiled on that show. Riggins' last game was tough. That was a big day. Those are the good memories I have.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday Night Lights debuted in 2006 and concluded in 2011. It revolved around high school football in a fictional city of Dillon, Texas. Over five seasons, the show explored themes of community, family, race, class, and ambition through the lives of players, coaches, and residents. Although football served as a backdrop, the emotional depth came from the difficulties and personal stories.The main cast included Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor, Connie Britton as Tami Taylor, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, and Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke.Stay tuned for more updates on the reboot of sports drama FNL.