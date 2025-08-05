Where to watch Jurassic World Rebirth? Most searched sci-fi movie’s streaming details explored

Jurassic World Rebirth is the newest film in the dinosaur-themed franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards. The film was released in theaters on July 2, 2025. The movie follows the series’ usual mix of science fiction and adventure, centered around a mission to collect genetic samples from surviving dinosaurs in a world where these creatures are restricted to equatorial zones.

Ad

The film has generated interest among fans and moviegoers alike, not only for its premise but also for its ensemble cast, which includes Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. The film’s digital release will be available soon, offering multiple ways to watch it from home.

Where to stream Jurassic World Rebirth

Ad

Trending

Jurassic World Rebirth became available for digital purchase and rental on August 5, 2025, through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, according to the film’s official website. Below is a summary of the available options:

1) Amazon Prime Video: The film is available to rent in HD for approximately $5.99. Once rented, viewers have 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to complete it after starting. It is also available for purchase for about $19.99, which provides unlimited streaming access.

Ad

2) Apple TV: Offers similar terms and pricing, with rentals starting at $5.99 and purchases at around $19.99. Purchased content can be streamed or downloaded for offline viewing.

3) Fandango at Home: Provides the movie for both rental and purchase. The rental fee is around $6.99, and the purchase price is approximately $19.99. Standard viewing windows apply, 30 days to start and 48 hours to finish.

4) Peacock: Jurassic World Rebirth is anticipated to become available for streaming on Peacock before the end of the year. Based on Universal’s typical release strategy, which sees theatrical films arrive on Peacock a few months after their cinema debut, the movie may become available around late October or early November 2025.

Ad

Previous titles in the franchise, including Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and their sequels, are currently available on Peacock. This pattern suggests that Jurassic World Rebirth will likely be added to the platform in due course, although specific dates have not yet been provided.

Platform pricing may vary slightly based on location and device, so it's recommended to check each provider for the most current information.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Ad

Ad

The story takes place several years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. Dinosaurs now survive mainly in equatorial regions. Martin Krebs, an executive at a pharmaceutical company, organizes a mission to collect genetic samples from surviving dinosaur species in hopes of developing a new treatment for heart disease.

They recruit ex-military operative Zora Bennett and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis to lead the team. Their journey brings them to a remote island where they encounter a stranded family, the Delgados, who have survived a dangerous encounter with a Mosasaurus.

Ad

As the expedition progresses, the group faces multiple threats from dinosaurs, including a hybrid six-limbed Tyrannosaurus known as the Distortus rex. They manage to collect samples from a Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus, and a Quetzalcoatlus, though not without losses. Conflicts arise as Martin prioritizes the mission’s success over the safety of others.

The two groups eventually reunite, but a final attack by the Distortus rex leads to a climactic confrontation. The survivors escape the island by boat, and Zora and Henry later decide to make the medical discovery open-source, aiming to ensure its accessibility worldwide.

Ad

Also read: "Cats out the bag": Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish confuse fans with a cryptic photo on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More