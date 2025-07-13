5 Easter eggs and references you probably didn’t notice in Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is a 2025 science fiction action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It is a spin-off sequel of Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the fourth installment of the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park series.

The cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and others. In 2027, the planet's climate pushes dinosaurs into equatorial no-go zones, and a pharma CEO recruits ex-operative Zora Bennett and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis to steal genetic samples from the world's last prehistoric animals.

They are hired to bring back samples on the abandoned island of Île Saint-Hubert, which once contained a secret facility and now teems with dinosaurs.

Hand in hand with a tough expedition team, Zora's group is confronted by nature's dangers, mutated creatures, and internal betrayal. With fear escalating and monsters at their doorstep, the team must battle to survive and win in their mission, one which can redefine medicine and redemption indefinitely.

As Jurassic World Rebirth goes its own way, it tips its hat to the franchise's history with clever references and visual winks to previous movies. From the retro flare stunts to dino-blasted encounters and creatively reimagined set pieces, the movie treats fans to experiences that are both new and old simultaneously.

Here are five Easter eggs and references viewers probably did not notice in Jurassic World Rebirth.

T-Rex attack and other Easter eggs and references in Jurassic World Rebirth

1) The flare returns

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Apple TV+)

In Jurassic Park, chaos theory specialist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) employs a red flare to divert the T-Rex and save the Murphy children, a desperate but not necessarily intelligent act.

Jurassic World Rebirth acknowledges this scene when Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) employs the same ruse to divert a D-Rex rampage.

Although the callback feels slightly heavy-handed, especially with Duncan miraculously surviving, it is a reminder that only so much can be done to believably distract a hungry dinosaur from its intended target.

As the D-Rex move in on Zora, Loomis, and the Delgado crew, Duncan fires the flare and places himself in jeopardy, a desperate attempt out of sorrow and remorse for his son's death. It is his redemption.

While it appears to be a sacrifice, Duncan does not perish from it, which returns full circle to the emotional arc of the movie without duplicating Malcolm's close call.

2) Rebirth’s dinosaur reveal mirrors Jurassic Park’s iconic moment

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Apple TV+)

Jurassic World Rebirth does add some new dinosaur species but also pays homage to the original 1993 movie by having popular favorites such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, and Dilophosaurus.

But of the three, only the T. rex appears in the story, the other two briefly, although more as Easter eggs than as significant characters in the plot.

In a direct nod to the wonder of the original, Rebirth re-captures the wonder of witnessing dinosaurs anew via the characters.

Like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler were left agog at the appearance of a Brachiosaurus in Jurassic Park, Rebirth's paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) is left clearly stunned when witnessing a group of hybrid Titanosauruses, a scene engineered to ride on the same tide of nostalgia-fueled wonder.

3) From Raptors to D-Rex: A deadly opening reimagined

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Apple TV+)

Jurassic Park is perfectly memorable commenced by a series of things happening that put one in precisely the right frame of mind for what is to come.

When game warden Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) and his colleagues are trying to transfer a Velociraptor to its holding pen within the park, their prey is clever enough to outwit them and get its talons on the gate-opening staff member.

The very smart predator then brutally pulls its victim into its transport vehicle and sets to eat him alive. Here, a 17-year flashback in Rebirth illustrates how a discarded candy wrapper leads to a failure in the gate system at the InGen lab.

This malfunction allows a mutant Distortus Rex, or D-Rex, to break into the research facility. This triggers a chaotic chain of events.

4) Rebirth’s spin on the T-Rex attack

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Apple TV+)

The Tyrannosaurus Rex attack sequence from Jurassic Park remains one of the most well-known scenes in the franchise and in modern film history.

Jurassic World Rebirth references this moment by introducing its own variation, presenting a new scenario with a distinct twist while echoing the original’s structure.

When a desperate Delgado family floats down a river on an inflatable raft, one of them is pursued by a T-Rex who tosses the raft, mirroring the chaos and terror as the same happened to his ancestor who began flipping jeeps after he escaped from its enclosure in Jurassic Park.

Adding fuel to this is an innocent kid undergoing the entire extent of trauma.

5) Mutadons take flight

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Apple TV+)

As Jurassic World Rebirth hastens towards its action-filled dino duel, a group of Mutadons, a flying hybrid of Pteranodons and Velociraptors step into the same position occupied by the raptors in the original.

Instead of trapping our heroes in a visitor center kitchen, however, the Mutadons use an open convenience store as their vantage point for ambushing them. The setting shift gives the scene a fresh but familiar rhythm.

The entire sequence quite noticeably draws from the original, with even the Mutadons chasing them through a network of underground tunnels much like the raptors chased the Jurassic Park heroes through the air ducts in the visitor center.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theatres, bringing audiences back into a thrilling world of dinosaurs and unexpected surprises as the legacy of the Jurassic franchise continues to evolve.

