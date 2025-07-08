"Going to look a lot more fresh" - Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer comments on the new changes planned for the show

Bachelor in Paradise returned for its highly anticipated season 10 on ABC on July 7, 2025, following a two-year hiatus. The show brought back some of the past Bachelor Nation contestants, giving them a second chance at finding love.

This season promises exciting new changes while bringing back fan-favorite elements from past installments. Notably, Hannah Brown will make history as the first-ever Golden cast member to appear on the show.

In an interview with Swoon, published on July 2, 2025, host Jesse Palmer teased what the fans could expect from the new season, noting that it would look a lot fresher.

He said that the show would now look new in a lot of ways, and the fans would start noticing it from the very first episode.

Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer opens up on the new location for season 10

Bachelor in Paradise often brings back past contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who failed to find love during their respective seasons.

This time around, there won't be any pressure to compete against 20-something contestants to win the heart of the lead.

For season 10, contestants are staying at the beachfront Azura Beach Resort in Costa Rica, where they’ll explore romantic connections with fellow cast members before forming couples and working on building their relationships.

In his interview with Swoon, host Jesse Palmer hinted that fans would get to see a lot of new things this season. He teased that there would be twists and turns along the way.

There would be a lot of new changes, but the host noted that the viewers would also get to see some of the old fan-favorite elements.

Describing the new location and the resort, the Bachelor in Paradise host said that it was magical.

He shared that the place not only included a beach in the ocean but also a jungle, which he believes would be a great backdrop for the show.

“Not only did you have the beach element being right there on the ocean, you also had the jungle, which I think would serve as a great backdrop for story. It’s sexy, it’s mysterious, it’s dangerous. It played into a lot of different dates and a lot of different things that we were able to do throughout the course of the season, as well,” he shared in the interview.

Palmer added that the new location improved the cast’s day-to-day experience. The Bachelor in Paradise contestants were now staying in air-conditioned rooms and had pools outside of their sliding doors, which also allowed them to swim up to the bar.

All in all, Palmer believes that the location change added a bit of a White Lotus vibe to the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

He also expressed interest in seeing whether they would be able to consider such facilities for future seasons.

“I’d be curious to know, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I’d be curious to know now, moving forward, if this is something that we would consider doing again every year, doing it in a new place. I think that’d be pretty cool,” he concluded.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episodes premire every Monday on ABC.

