"Want to just escape" — Bachelor in Paradise's Dale Moss on participating in the show after splitting from Galey Alix

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 debuted on July 7, 2025, with a set of returning singles in search of love. Dale Moss, one of the participants, determined to enjoy his time in the tropical location after recently parting ways with HGTV's Galey Alix, spoke to People on July 7, 2025, about his decision to return to the franchise after appearing on season 16 of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley's season.

"I kind of want to just escape. And I also know at the end of the day, meeting someone is very important to me. So I’m just open," Dale said.

Dale previously appeared on Bachelor Nation in 2020, when he proposed to Clare Crawley just four episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette. The pair left the show to explore their connection. However, their relationship could not last, and they officially parted ways in September 2021. Less than a year later, Dale started dating Galey, but broke up at the end of 2024.

The Bachelor in Paradise star admitted that he participated in the show shortly after parting ways with Galey because he wanted to give his life a refresh and have new experiences for himself.

Bachelor in Paradise star Dale Moss emphasizes the importance of moving on

While reflecting on his participation, Dale admitted to joining the show to "just be open to the experience." He said that after his latest breakup, he wanted to change his environment, so he saw Bachelor in Paradise as a "refreshing" place to go. Dale wished to show up and be himself as a participant on the ABC show.

Dale highlighted the importance of moving on from past relationships and stressed that it was crucial for one's well-being. While speaking about his own decision to join Bachelor in Paradise shortly after splitting from Galey, he said:

"I would shut down for really long times after a relationship. I’ve realized that that is not always the healthiest of thing."

Although he had a "great relationship with a great woman," he confessed that they could not "close a gap." Regardless, he respected his ex-partner. However, at the same time, Dale stated that it was important for him to "take a step and see what's there," instead of holding onto the past.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum clarified that he had no animosity toward Galey, adding that moving on was "just part of the process." Dale wanted his ex-partner "to succeed and be happy."

"It’s never black and white. But I will say that I’m grateful for that relationship, and you never know what can happen in the future. But right now, I think it’s each person’s responsibility to try to heal themselves," he explained.

While speaking about his expectations from the show, Dale mentioned that he did not want to put much pressure on himself. Unlike his previous appearance, this time, he approached the experience with a different mindset. Dale confessed that he was "proud" of who he was during his first appearance, admitting that he "had a lot of insecurities and fears" about "being enough" for the female lead.

However, he stated that since then, he had "learned a lot more about boundaries." Consequently, he came on the show aware of his identity and the type of woman he sought. Dale explained that he was not "trying to impress anyone," unlike last time.

"It's kind of a big step for anyone just to come here and just put themselves out there," he said.

The Bachelor in Paradise star noted that he was content in his professional life and had a "clear direction" of where he wanted to be. Moreover, he was prepared to be patient with his relationships and give them time, rather than rushing into major decisions.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

