"I could stop the whole show right now"— The Bachelor star Litia recalls Grant's shocking unaired statements 

ABC's popular reality series, The Bachelor wrapped up season 29 on Monday, March 24, 2025. The segment saw the frontrunner Grant Ellis's journey come to an end as he found his forever person and popped the question.

After carefully eliminating those who he didn't have such a strong connection with, Grant had to make a tough decision between Litia and Juliana but ultimately, he declared the latter was his "person" and ended things with Litia on engagement day.

However, the female cast member was disappointed by his decision and during the After the Final Rose segment, recalled some of the things Grant had allegedly said to her which made her certain he would pick her.

Recalling their time together during a conversation with host, Jesse Palmer, Litia said that she had no idea that the male cast member was "conflicted" on proposal day. Revealing what Grant had told her mother, she said:

"I know it’s you. I could stop the whole show right now. It’s you. That’s how confident I feel."

Litia questions Grant during The Bachelor season 29's After the Final Rose segment

During The Bachelor season 29's After the Final Rose segment, Litia recalled her and Grant's televised breakup. Chiming in on how it felt watching it back, she said it reminded her of how shocked she was and stated it felt like someone had pulled the rug from under her feet.

Litia revealed that she and The Bachelor frontrunner had spoke about proposal day a lot and noted that everything Grant had told her made her certain he was going to pick her.

She further recalled the night before the proposal day and said that when she said goodbye ot him, she told Grant they were getting engaged the next day. She told him that Grant told her that he couldn't wait and that he loved her.

The Bachelor season 29 female cast member was asked about telling Grant after he told her his decision that he was "different" that she thought he was. Litia said that she had opened up to Grant about her past and was clear about how "intentional" she was about being on the show.

She said he also told her that he was looking for the same things she was and revealed that Grant had given her multiple reassurances and made promises along the day.

"He didn't choose to raise those serious questions until the end...it was not new information," she added.

When The Bachelor season 29 male cast member joined Jesse and Litia on the After the Final Rose stage, she reminded him that she told him not to make promises he wouldn't be able to keep. She criticized him for continuously raising "the stakes" and told him that he went "out of bounds."

"You told me I was your #1 connection…that from the first group date you told me I was your wife…you never let up up until the last night," she added.

Grant clarified his finale stance and said that he did love Litia and told her that he was in a "very difficult position." He apologized for hurting her and her family. However, he expressed regret about speaking too soon in a lot of situations regarding her.

Grant's fiancée, Juliana spoke to People Magazine about Litia's statements and said that while she also had intense feelings for Grant, she was aware about his connection with Litia as well. She said that she felt secure because she knew there was a "50-50 chance" of him choosing her.

Fans can stream the season finale of The Bachelor season 29 on Hulu.

