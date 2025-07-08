What are the new changes in Bachelor in Paradise season 10? Details explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiered on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes are also available to stream on Hulu the next day. This season comes with some big changes, making it different from what fans are used to.

For the first time, the show is set at a new location — Azura Beach Resort in Costa Rica. It also features a twist: cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette are joining the younger group, bringing a fresh energy.

Another big change is the format. According to Reality Steve, no new contestants will arrive after the fourth rose ceremony, which is a first for the show. With these updates, fans can expect new dynamics, surprises, and a different take on Paradise.

Goldens bring a new energy to Bachelor in Paradise

One of the biggest surprises in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is the arrival of contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. This is the first time older cast members have joined the show, and their presence is already making a difference.

According to Reality Steve, ten Goldens arrive after the third rose ceremony. These include April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima, Gary Levingston, and others. Their entrance adds a fresh twist to the usual mix of younger contestants from past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons.

Host Hannah Brown, who joins the season alongside Jesse Palmer and Adam Wells, spoke about their impact in a July 2 interview with Decider,

“They bring this energy that is so infectious and really livens up the younger cast as well.”

Reality Steve also revealed that April shares a kiss with Sean McLaughlin, showing that real connections may form between the two age groups.

New location and no late arrivals change the game in Bachelor in Paradise

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise brings a major location change. Instead of filming in Mexico like previous seasons, the new episodes are set at the Azura Beach Resort in Costa Rica. The setting adds a new look and feel to the show while keeping the familiar beachside environment that fans expect. This tropical change is just the beginning of what makes the new season different.

Another important shift is in how the cast is managed. In past seasons, Bachelor in Paradise often introduced new contestants throughout the show. These surprise arrivals typically caused breakups, new pairings, and lots of drama. But this season, Reality Steve reports that no new people will enter after the fourth rose ceremony.

Instead, the cast will be fixed at 36 contestants:

12 younger men

12 younger women

12 Golden contestants from the senior Bachelor spinoffs

This new rule changes how relationships might form. Without new arrivals to shake things up, contestants will need to build strong connections early on.

Wells Adams, returning as the show’s bartender, spoke about the change in a July 2 interview with Decider,

“We’re gonna try some things that we’ve never tried before... and I think everyone’s really gonna like it.”

With a set group and a mixed-age cast, the show is taking a new direction. These changes may lead to more steady relationships — or just new types of drama no one expects.

Bachelor in Paradise episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

