Everything we know so far about the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3

Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to return with season 3 sometime in 2025. The new season will bring more scandals, drama, and revelations from Utah's MomTok group. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 aired its final episode in May 2025, and the reunion was released on July 1, 2025. The reunion featured a teaser for season 3, leaving fans eager to dive back into the show.

The reality series follows the lives of social media-savvy Latter-day Saint women as they navigate faith, friendship, and controversy. In October 2024, Hulu confirmed that the show will receive 20 more episodes, which will be split between seasons 2 and 3.

The upcoming season promises to unpack unresolved drama from the shocking season 2 finale. These might include a bombshell cheating allegation that threatens to tear the friend group apart.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 release date

Hulu has officially renewed Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a third season, confirming that filming has already wrapped. The renewal, announced in October 2024, included a 20-episode order, of which 10 episodes will be released as season 2 and the rest as season 3.

While an exact premiere date hasn’t been announced, the show’s previous release pattern suggests a late 2025 debut. Season 1 premiered in September 2024, followed by season 2 in May 2025—meaning season 3 could arrive as early as fall 2025.

A teaser trailer for the next season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released during the season 2 reunion, and it set the stage for what’s to come. The trailer has not been posted publicly by the network and was just shown during the reunion episode.

The Cheating Scandal Taking Center Stage

The biggest storyline in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 is reportedly Jessi Ngatikaura's affair. She reportedly is cheating on her husband with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.

The bombshell was dropped in the season 2 finale when Marciano claimed he and Jessi had an ongoing relationship after filming Vanderpump Villa. However, Jessi neither confirmed nor denied the claim at the reunion.

Jessi’s marriage appears to be in turmoil, as she attended the reunion without her wedding ring. She also admitted she and her husband, Jordan, were “working through a lot of hard things.”

Meanwhile, Marciano hinted that more details will be revealed in Season 3, including a cryptic statement that he was “being influenced” when he revealed the affair.

Adding fuel to the fire, Demi Engemann—who was previously linked to Marciano on Vanderpump Villa—denied any involvement, calling the rumors “ridiculous.” However, tensions between Demi and Jessi are expected to escalate, especially after reports surfaced that Demi tried to get Jessi removed from the show between seasons.

Who’s returning for season 3?

The full main cast is expected to return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including:

Jen Affleck, who is grappling with her faith and marriage

Taylor Frankie Paul, who will be seen navigating co-parenting drama

Jessi Ngatikaura, who is facing a potential fallout from the cheating rumors

Demi Engemann, who is defending herself against a scandal

Whitney Leavitt, who might potentially start a rival MomTok

Layla Taylor, who might address personal and social media controversies

Miranda McWhorter, who is back in the group after reconciling with Taylor

Jessi's husband Jordan and Demi's husband Bret will also play significant roles as their marriages are put to the test.

Season 3 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is seemingly set to be the messiest season yet. With the full season already filmed and a teaser trailer hinting at explosive moments, fans won’t have to wait long to see how it all unfolds.

Stay tuned for Hulu’s official premiere date announcement—and prepare for another wild ride with the women of MomTok.

