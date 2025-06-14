The Bachelor star Grant Ellis announces his breakup with fiancée Juliana Pasquarosa

The Bachelor season 29 saw lead Grant Ellis choosing Juliana Pasquarosa and proposing to her, making her his fiancée at the end of the finale. However, on June 13, 2025, Instagram story Grant revealed that the two had decided to split for good and go their separate ways after three months of engagement.

In the Instagram story, the Bachelor lead shared that he and his former fiancée gave it their all to their relationship. However, after living with each other and having some deep conversations, they realized that they might not be a good fit for each other in the long term.

The Bachelor season 29 former couple Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa share their reason for the split

The Bachelor season 29 featured Grant Ellis as the lead, putting him in front of several potential female partners in the premiere episode, whom he had to choose from by the end of the season. Throughout the season, Grant went on multiple one-on-one and solo dates with these women and eliminated some of them each week, with whom he didn't feel a connection.

By the end of the season, The Bachelor had boiled down his pick to two female contestants, out of which he picked Juliana Pasquarosa, and the two got engaged. The Bachelor Nation fans were happy about them and hopeful for the future. The couple, however, broke up three months after getting engaged on the show.

Grant shared the news of the split through his Instagram story, along with a black and while photo of him with his former fiancée. He began the statement, noting that this was one of the hardest things he had to write, but he wanted to share it honestly.

"Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," he wrote.

The Bachelor season 29 lead continued:

"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling. There's no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

At the end of his statement, Grant thanked the Bachelor Nation and everyone who supported and believed in him and Juliana as a couple. He noted that while this chapter of their lives might be coming to an end, they were both walking away with love and respect for each other in their hearts.

That same day, Juliana also shared a statement on her Instagram story, reflecting on her relationship with Grant and their breakup. She began by saying that it’s a rare gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also inspiring personal growth. Juliana expressed gratitude for having shared such a meaningful experience with Grant.

The Bachelor star added that marriage is a commitment they both still deeply believe in. However, after many honest conversations and moments of reflection, they came to the mutual decision that this chapter of their lives is meant to continue on separate paths.

Reflecting on their journey as a couple, Juliana had nothing but good things to say. While this might not have been the ending they once imagined, she noted that they still have mutual respect, care, and hope for their individual future.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind," she concluded.

The Bachelor season 29 episodes are available on ABC and Hulu.

