Bachelor in Paradise season 10 heads to new Costa Rica resort — here’s what you need to know

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiered on ABC on Monday, July 7, 2025, bringing a new set of alums from across the franchise for another chance at finding their romantic partner. It comes after a two-year hiatus, and instead of the show's staple Mexican location, this new season of Bachelor in Paradise heads off to a beachside location in Costa Rica.

Ad

ABC first announced the change in setting in April 2025, with new showrunner Scott Teti giving a sneak peek of the Costa Rican paradise. Teti described the location to Entertainment Weekly on May 27, 2025 saying:

"The hotel is more upscale and has a sexy chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we've been in."

Ad

Trending

She said that the hotel has "amazing views" and the beach is "private and unique." She added about their Costa Rican paradise:

"There's a beautiful island right off it with a bunch of fishing boats that surround it every day, with a quaint little town right next door, but not a ton of foot traffic. It feels remote and upscale and sexy at the same time."

Ad

Teti also said in another conversation with the outlet that Bachelor in Paradise season 10's tropical location had been approved before he came as the new showrunner. It was supposed to be part of the plan to try "to elevate" the style of the show.

More about Bachelor in Paradise season 10

Jesse Palmer returns to host Bachelor in Paradise season 10, with former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown also featuring in the latest installment. However, instead of being one of the singles hoping for another shot at love, she will be playing a different role in the series, the new Paradise Relations.

Ad

Ad

According to Palmer, per ABC News, here's what fans can expect from the reality TV series:

"There's some challenges that play throughout the season that really raise the stakes for our cast. It was a lot of fun for me to have our cast in more group settings more often than anything we've done in the past."

He also teased that their approach in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 "created some drama" but also helped the cast know each other better. As for who will be participating in the reality show, ABC released the first wave of cast members in June, which includes:

Ad

Alexe-Anne Goden (The Bachelor season 29)

Dale Moss (The Bachelorette season 16)

Jessica Edwards (The Bachelor season 28)

Also joining the cast are former contestants of The Golden Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor, including Kathy Swartz, Natascha Hardee, Leslie Fhima, Charles King, Keith Gordon, and Kim Buike. Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, and Lea Cayanan are also part of the week one singles, among others, but expect plenty of surprise drop-ins as the series continues.

Ad

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC every Monday at 8:00 pm ET, with new episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More