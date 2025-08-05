Necaxa season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Developed by Disney+, Necaxa season 1 is a sports documentary that follows Liga MX side Club Necaxa. It’s a compelling look at a storied Mexican football club, premiering on August 7, 2025, with the first two episodes releasing simultaneously.The series will revolve around Club Necaxa's journey to reclaim its former glory after relocating from Mexico City to Aguascalientes. Now situated in a working-class city, Necaxa season 1 will follow dual narratives with both on-field action and behind-the-scenes, with Hollywood star Eva Longoria playing a starring role.She has a stake in the Liga MX club and enlists the help of fellow celebrity stakeholders Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to help revitalise the beloved club. Both Longoria and Reynolds serve as executive producers for the show.Beyond the three Hollywood stars, Necaxa season 1 features an expansive cast of real-life personalities, including the team's coaching staff, players, and passionate fans.When and where will the Necaxa season 1 release? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNecaxa season 1 will premiere exclusively on FX on August 7, 2025, with its first two episodes debuting simultaneously. Then, during the first three weeks of the show’s debut, two episodes will be released every Thursday. Following that, one episode will drop each Thursday until all ten episodes of the docu-series have been released.Season 1 will comprise 10 episodes, matching the episode count of other FX documentary series. Here is the confirmed release schedule for the football docuseries:Episodes 1-2: Welcome to Necaxa, August 7, 2025Episode 2: Anxiety, August 7, 2025Episode 3: The Fighter, August 14, 2025Episode 4: Death, August 14, 2025Episode 5: Matador, August 21, 2025Episode 6: Pain, August 21, 2025Episode 7: Second Chances, August 28, 2025Episode 8: TBA, September 4, 2025Episode 9: TBA, September 11, 2025Episode 10: TBA, September 18, 2025A paid subscription is required to access the content. Disney+ offers several premium subscriptions, like the Disney+ Standard (With Ads) costs $8.00 per month, and the Disney+ Premium (No Ads) is priced at $14.00 per month. The monthly charges for Disney+ Hulu (With Ads) are $10.00, and it's $20.00 for Disney+ Hulu (No Ads).Hulu, on the other hand, starts at $9.99/month for Hulu (With Ads) and $18.99/month for Hulu (Without Ads).All cast members in the Necaxa season 1Necaxa season 1 has an impressive cast list led by stars Eva Longoria and Ryan Reynolds, with both Hollywood stars also serving as executive producers. The other lead and executive producer is Rob McElhenney (also known as Rob Mac), who joins the duo in their mission to restore Club Necaxa to its former glory.Beyond the trio, reports have indicated that a catalogue of real-life football figures, including coaches, players, and fans, will be seen. However, there is no specific information about the rest of the cast as of August 2025.What to expect from Necaxa season 1A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@FXNetworks)Set to be released in early August 2025, Necaxa season 1 will revolve around dual narratives like many sports documentaries. One storyline will focus on Club Necaxa's on-field journey, with particular attention to their matches, player development, and more. The other narrative will focus on their three stakeholders, led by Eva Longoria, alongside fellow celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (now known as Rob Mac). A spin-off of the Welcome to Wrexham series, it means that the docu-series will likely be set in Aguascalientes, Mexico, among other locations, as the new celebrity owners attempt to navigate the complexities of Mexican football. The season will likely explore the intersecting paths of these separate worlds as revealed in the trailer, with cameos from the club’s passionate fans. As per the show’s official synopsis, the trio of celebrity stakeholders are &quot;Los Rayos&quot; back to the top of Mexican football, a journey that comes with its own share of unexpected complications.“Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability including relocations and near-constant reinvention. Though its legacy has flickered in and out of the national spotlight, a passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved ‘Rayos’ will one day rise again,” reads the synopsis.Necaxa season 1 will be released on Hulu and Disney+ on August 7, 2025.