WATCH: Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney joins Phillies' Bryce Harper for first pitch as MLB London Series game 2 vs Mets gets underway

The MLB London Series might be taking place outside of America but with Bryce Harper, Rob McElhenney, and Chase Utley involved, it was very Philadelphia-centric. McElhenney is an actor and a local Philadelphian, best known for his work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," one of the longest-running sitcoms on television. Harper and Utley are Philadelphia baseball superstars as well.

Those three partnered up for an iconic first pitch. It harkened back to an episode of the show in which McElhenney's character Mac sends letters to his favorite Philly athlete, Chase Utley. In London, Utley "discovers" that Harper has also received letters from Mac.

The result was one of the most interesting first pitches in baseball history. It was technically dubbed a ceremonial double play, and McElhenney fielded a slow roller to shortstop and threw to Utley for one out. Utley then returned the throw to Harper at first base to complete the double play and start the second game of the London Series.

First pitches are usually very simple and short, but this was one of the more in-depth beginnings of a game in MLB history. It happened in London, but Philadelphia Phillies fans back home would likely have erupted at the sight of three Philly legends coming together for an epic display.

McElhenney is still in Hollywood, but is slowly working his way into sports. He has been involved with Wrexham AFC ownership alongside Ryan Reynolds and is now partaking in international first-pitch ceremonies.

How did Bryce Harper do at the MLB London Series?

Bryce Harper's team took the first game of the London Series by a score of 7-2. The first baseman hit a mammoth home run and celebrated in English style with a soccer slide.

Bryce Harper is excelling in London

During that first game, Harper went 3/4 with that home run as the Phillies erupted for seven runs to defeat the New York Mets 7-2. Game 2 is not over yet, but the Phillies are winning 3-0 in the fifth inning at the time of writing.

Harper is 0/1 with a walk as he and the Phillies aim for an international sweep to extend their lead in the NL East.

