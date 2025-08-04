The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and more

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is set to debut on August 27, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Serving as a prequel to The Terminal List, the new series centers on Ben Edwards (played by Taylor Kitsch). It traces his journey from Navy SEAL to CIA operative.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 is a continuation of the franchise. It picks up where the first series left off and goes into great detail about the genesis story of one of its most important characters. There are seven episodes in the first season. The first three came out all at once on premiere day, and then new episodes came out every week.

Exact release date for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, and how many episodes will there be

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Image via Prime Video)

Prime Video confirmed that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 will premiere on August 27, 2025. The first three episodes will be released together on the premiere day, with the rest of the season rolling out weekly every Wednesday. The season finale is scheduled for September 24, 2025.

The series will consist of seven episodes in total.

Region Time Date Los Angeles, USA (PT) 12 am August 27, 2025 New York, USA (ET) 3 am August 27, 2025 London, UK (BST) 8 am August 27, 2025 Berlin, Germany (CEST) 9 am August 27, 2025 Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4 pm August 27, 2025 Manila, Philippines (PHT) 3 pm August 27, 2025 Sydney, Australia (AEST) 5 pm August 27, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 7 pm August 27, 2025

Where to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1? Streaming, Linear TV broadcast details, and more

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 will be available exclusively on Prime Video. There will be no linear TV broadcast, but the series will be accessible to Prime Video subscribers in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

An active Prime Video subscription is required to watch the series. Amazon Prime Video can be accessed via web browsers or supported devices, including:

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, etc.)

Streaming devices (Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast)

Mobile devices (iOS, Android)

Gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox)

Prime Video app

All cast members in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 and their characters in the series

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Taylor Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Kitsch reprises his role as Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL who now operates under the CIA’s Ground Branch. His journey from trusted teammate to covert operative forms the core of this prequel. The series focuses on his moral decline and the circumstances leading to his betrayal.

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Chris Pratt stars as James Reece (Image via Getty)

Chris Pratt returns in a supporting role as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a decorated Navy SEAL and Edwards’ former teammate. Though his screen time is limited, Reece’s presence provides continuity and emotional weight, anchoring Edwards’ story to the original series.

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings

Tom Hopper stars as Raife Hastings (Image via Getty)

Tom Hopper joins the cast as Lieutenant Raife Hastings, a fellow Navy SEAL whose involvement becomes significant as the series progresses. His character adds to the dynamic within the SEAL community and sheds light on internal challenges faced by elite units.

Supporting and recurring characters

Jared Shaw plays Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, a loyal member of SEAL Team Alpha with close ties to Reece and Edwards.

Luke Hemsworth appears as Jules Landry, a CIA contractor connected to the agency’s covert operations.

Dar Salim portrays Mohammed Farooq, an Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer, who plays a pivotal part in the unfolding narrative.

Robert Wisdom portrays Jed Haverford, a CIA spymaster who recruits Edwards and directs high-level missions behind the scenes.

Rona-Lee Shimon is Eliza Perash, a veteran Mossad operative, while Shiraz Tzarfati plays Tal Varon, her trusted partner in the field.

Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt carry over their roles from The Terminal List, providing essential continuity. New additions like Rona-Lee Shimon, Luke Hemsworth, and Tom Hopper expand the universe of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, introducing new players and perspectives within the world of special operations and intelligence.

What to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 takes a step back, chronicling Ben Edwards’ early years as a Navy SEAL and his eventual recruitment into the CIA. The series reveals the events that led him to betray James Reece, which became a pivotal twist in the original series.

This prequel will highlight the darker psychological toll of covert operations, with a narrative that delves into betrayal, brotherhood, and clandestine warfare. While the original Terminal List focused on Reece’s journey of revenge, Dark Wolf focuses on Ben Edwards’s moral unraveling.

Key themes include:

The transformation of Ben Edwards from soldier to spy.

His complex relationship with James Reece.

Insights into covert CIA operations.

The emergence of key antagonists like Mohammed Farooq.

The early threads of the conspiracy are introduced in The Terminal List season 1.

Though Chris Pratt appears in a supporting role, his presence reinforces the continuity and bridges both series. The timeline of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 takes place entirely before Reece’s mission in Syria, which sparked the events of the main series.

With Jack Carr, the author of The Terminal List, onboard as co-creator and writer, the story remains anchored in the tone and atmosphere fans expect. It also builds anticipation for The Terminal List season 2, which has not yet received a release date.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 acts as a prequel and narrative bridge for the franchise, focusing on Ben Edwards’ descent and betrayal. With Taylor Kitsch in the lead and Jack Carr involved in the writing, the series stays true to the tone and depth of the original.

Confirmed as a standalone prequel, its events are expected to tie into the upcoming second season of The Terminal List, especially through characters like Mohammed Farooq. Chris Pratt appears in a limited role, while Kitsch explores Edwards’ arc in full. No cast exits or changes have been announced for the main series.

With seven episodes and a compact weekly rollout, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 expands the franchise’s scope, adding layers to its covert world and setting the stage for future developments.

