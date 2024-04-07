The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Returning once again for its beloved audience, The Umbrella Academy season 4 is all set to be released on August 4, 2024. Although there is a massive wave of excitement for fans to see all their favorite characters return in yet another enthralling installment, on the other hand, it is also heartbreaking to accept the fact that this will also be the end of the roads

Even before the confirmation of a fourth installment down the line, the showrunner, Steve Blackman, unveiled that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will ultimately be the “endgame.” With this, fans can anticipate the culmination of the story reaching its peak and wrapping up in a beautiful and satisfying way. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Is The Umbrella Academy season 4 the last installment

As stated above, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released globally on August 4, 2024, on Netflix with the usual episode count of 10. It didn’t take much time for Netflix to pick up the story for a fourth installment, and the reasons were pretty apparent. The series' third season opened at #1 on the streaming giant, held its position in the Top 10, and was viewed for 124.5 million hours.

After the third season was out, which yet again ended the season with a massive cliffhanger, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting what unfolds next. In an interview with The Wrap, Steve Blackman revealed what he had planned for The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Here’s how Steve dropped a bombshell by revealing season 4 to be final installment in the cards:

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” Blackman told TheWrap, noting a fourth season hasn’t officially been ordered by Netflix yet. “I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before.

He further expressed his desire for a great ending:

It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

Viktor and Luther, as seen in The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

With Netflix confirming The Umbrella Academy season 4, Steve had a hard time suppressing his excitement and joy. Here’s what Steve had to say regarding the story of the Hargreeves siblings receiving a fitting end:

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast

All the major cast members in the series are set to return to reprise their respective roles one last time. Here’s the list of all primary cast and their characters:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves / The White Violin / Umbrella Number Seven

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/ Spaceboy / Umbrella Number One

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Umbrella Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Umbrella Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Umbrella Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves The Boy / Umbrella Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Umbrella Number Six

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

What is The Umbrella Academy all about

All major characters in The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy stands at 86% on the Tomatometer with an average audience score of 76%. Here’s how Rotten Tomatoes describes the plot of the series:

On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates the Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. In their teenage years, though, the family fractures and the team disbands.

It continues:

Fast forward to the present time, when the six surviving members of the clan reunite upon the news of Hargreeves' passing. They work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death, but divergent personalities and abilities again pull the estranged family apart, and a global apocalypse is another imminent threat. The series is based on a collection of comics and graphic novels created and written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Umbrella Academy season 4 as 2024 progresses.